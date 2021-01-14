OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, announced up to $500,000 over two years in additional funding to the Juno Beach Centre. This immediate financial support will help offset the impact of the global pandemic on the Juno Beach Centre in France.

The Juno Beach Centre is Canada's only Second World War museum and educational centre in Europe. It plays a vital role in commemorating those who served during the Second World War.

COVID-19 has negatively impacted the number of visitors to the Juno Beach Centre in France. Without its visitor revenue, the organization is experiencing financial hardship.

The funding will be provided through Veterans Affairs Canada's Commemorative Partnership Program.

"The role that Canadians played—at Juno Beach, through Normandy and across Europe during the Second World War—is a vitally important part of our history. I've seen the great work that the Juno Beach Centre does in passing on the stories of those who fought and died, and I'm glad that we're able to provide them with the support they need to make it through this pandemic."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"We are deeply grateful for this critical funding from Veterans Affairs Canada. Like many charitable organizations, the ongoing pandemic has greatly challenged our ability to maintain our operations and programming. At a time when we are losing so many of our respected veterans who served during the Second World War, the need to preserve their legacy is becoming ever more urgent. This support will help us continue to pursue our joint mission that was the vision of the veterans who founded the Juno Beach Centre."

Don Cooper, President, Juno Beach Centre Association

Memorials in Canada and around the world, such as the Juno Beach Centre, keep alive the achievements and sacrifices of those who served Canada in times of war and peace.

VAC has helped fund the Juno Beach Centre since 2002-2003.

The Commemorative Partnership Program offers funding support to organizations supporting remembrance initiatives.

VAC will reimburse the Juno Beach Centre for eligible expenses incurred, up to $500,000 over two years in additional funding, through the Commemorative Partnership Program.

