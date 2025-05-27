Vendasta Redefines WordPress Hosting with Powerful New Multisite Capabilities

Scalable infrastructure, centralized control, and AI-powered engagement — now all under one roof.

SASKATOON, SK , May 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Vendasta, the AI-powered customer acquisition and engagement platform, announced the official launch of WordPress Hosting, an evolution of its Website product, now reimagined for modern growth. With the introduction of a powerful Premium edition, this new release allows franchises, agencies, and multi-location brands to seamlessly manage multiple WordPress sites under a single, streamlined dashboard.

Built on Google Cloud's enterprise-grade infrastructure, Vendasta's WordPress Hosting delivers world-class speed, security, and scalability—along with the optional installation of Vendasta's AI Workforce for automated lead capture and client engagement.

A Smarter Approach to Scaling WordPress

Vendasta's latest release introduces a reimagined version of its Website product under a new name: WordPress Hosting. This updated offering introduces a Premium edition that supports multisite functionality—enabling businesses to manage one primary site and up to five subsites from a single, centralized dashboard.

This change reflects more than just a new name. It marks a strategic shift toward enabling greater scalability and control for businesses operating across multiple locations or managing digital infrastructure for several clients.

Meeting the Needs of a Growing Market

The new structure includes two editions, each built to support the distinct needs of modern businesses:

is tailored for small and medium-sized businesses seeking high-performance hosting and a reliable foundation for building their online presence. Premium Edition is designed for more complex organizations—franchises, marketing agencies, and multi-location businesses—that require centralized management, brand consistency, and efficient multisite oversight.

Addressing the Complexity of Multi-Site Management

Managing multiple websites has long posed challenges—requiring teams to juggle logins, plugins, updates, and user roles across fragmented systems. This approach often leads to inefficiencies, security gaps, and inconsistent brand experiences.

With WordPress Hosting Premium, Vendasta offers a streamlined solution. From a single dashboard, partners can:

Host and manage up to five path-based subsites

Maintain consistent design, structure, and SEO

Monitor performance, apply updates, and back up data

Deploy AI-powered add-ons to capture leads and engage visitors in real time

This centralization not only reduces operational burden, but also enables partners to deliver a cohesive brand experience across all digital touchpoints.

A Strategic Step Forward

"Our Premium edition of WordPress Hosting was developed in close collaboration with partners who needed a better way to manage complex digital footprints," said Rylan Morris, VP of Product Marketing at Vendasta. "With this launch, we're simplifying multisite management while layering in AI capabilities that allow businesses to engage and convert leads more effectively—without additional overhead."

Key Highlights

Enterprise-Grade Infrastructure

Powered by Google Cloud, WordPress Hosting includes automatic backups, built-in SSL, uptime monitoring, and automatic backups—ensuring fast, secure, and reliable websites.

AI-Driven Lead Capture

Partners can install Vendasta's AI Workforce to greet site visitors, engage them via chat, phone, or text, and funnel them into tailored customer journeys.

Unified Multisite Management

The Premium edition supports a main site and up to five path-based subsites under a single install, offering shared staging, backups, analytics, and a simplified workflow for teams managing multiple web properties.

Designed for Multi-Location Success

A path-based structure ensures better SEO performance, streamlined operations, and brand consistency across all locations or client sites.

With the launch of WordPress Hosting, Vendasta continues to equip its partners with the infrastructure, intelligence, and AI-powered tools they need to acquire more customers, engage them effectively, and scale their businesses with confidence.

About Vendasta

Vendasta is the leading AI software company for customer acquisition and engagement, helping businesses get more customers. And keep them. Our AI-powered platform unifies marketing, sales, and operational workflows—eliminating the need for fragmented tools and streamlining every stage of the customer journey.

With proprietary SMB data, intelligent automation, and AI assistants that handle repetitive tasks, Vendasta helps businesses attract, engage, and retain customers with unmatched efficiency. Our solutions empower partners like digital marketing agencies, franchisors, and MSPs to scale operations seamlessly, optimize campaigns, and drive long-term growth.

Headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada, Vendasta employs over 700 dedicated team members across offices in Saskatoon, Boca Raton, and Chennai, serving a global network of partners and SMBs.

