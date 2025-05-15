Vendasta and Vendasta MatchCraft Honored for AI Innovation at 2025 Siinda Awards

Award-winning AI solutions recognized for driving innovation and empowering SMBs at the AI, Search and Digital Marketing Conference in Cologne.

SASKATOON, SK, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Vendasta is proud to announce its achievement of Gold in the "Innovation Through Leveraging AI" category at the 2025 Siinda Digital Marketing and Innovation Awards, held on Monday, May 12 in Cologne, Germany. Vendasta MatchCraft also earned Bronze in the "Digital Innovation and SMB Support" category, underscoring their continued commitment to empowering small and medium businesses (SMBs) with transformative digital solutions.

The awards ceremony took place during the AI, Search and Digital Marketing Conference 2025, hosted by Siinda (Search and Information Industry Association). This leading industry event brought together global experts to explore next-generation local search strategies and digital marketing innovation.

Vendasta's winning solution, AI Receptionist, enables businesses to automate customer engagement through intelligent web chat, voice, SMS, and WhatsApp. Designed for always-on communication, it captures leads, books appointments, and reduces operational workload.

"AI has hit an inflection point," said Brendan King, CEO of Vendasta, who also presented the keynote "Artificial Intelligence, Real Returns" at the event. "Our AI Receptionist is helping thousands of businesses scale customer communication, reduce churn, and drive real ROI. This win validates our team's vision and execution, and we're just getting started."

Over 12,000 businesses across North America, Europe, and Africa rely on AI Receptionist's web chat and SMS features to engage customers, capture leads, and streamline operations. It's widely used in service industries like home services, salons, medical practices, and agencies managing multiple clients. With features like automated appointment booking and lead qualification, AI Receptionist empowers businesses to deliver exceptional, round-the-clock support while reducing manual workload.

Vendasta MatchCraft was recognized for its powerful advertising optimization tools, earning Bronze in a highly competitive category that celebrates technologies helping agencies and SMBs grow through smarter digital outreach.

The Siinda Awards celebrate companies pushing the boundaries of innovation in digital marketing," said Kimberli Lewis, General Manager of Siinda. "Vendasta and Vendasta MatchCraft exemplify the customer-first innovation that defines the future of digital business. Their work is setting new benchmarks for what's possible."

The Siinda Digital Marketing and Innovation Awards are judged annually by a panel of independent experts with deep experience in digital strategy, user experience, and technology. The awards recognize solutions that demonstrate innovation, measurable results, and clear impact for users and clients alike.

Learn more about Vendasta's AI Receptionist: vendasta.com/ai/receptionist

Learn more about Vendasta MatchCraft's AI-powered ad management platform: vendasta.com/matchcraft

About Vendasta

Vendasta is the leading AI software company for customer acquisition and engagement, helping businesses get more customers. And keep them. Our AI-powered platform unifies marketing, sales, and operational workflows—eliminating the need for fragmented tools and streamlining every stage of the customer journey.

With proprietary SMB data, intelligent automation, and AI assistants that handle repetitive tasks, Vendasta helps businesses attract, engage, and retain customers with unmatched efficiency. Our solutions empower partners like digital marketing agencies, franchisors, and MSPs to scale operations seamlessly, optimize campaigns, and drive long-term growth.

Headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada, Vendasta employs over 700 dedicated team members across offices in Saskatoon, Boca Raton, and Chennai, serving a global network of partners and SMBs.

About Siinda

Siinda is the leading European based non-profit association bringing together agencies, brands, media and technology companies in the local search, digital advertising, media, mobile and "on demand" industry sectors. We foster partnerships through our extensive members network, containing many of the most prominent media outlets in Europe and globally.

SOURCE Vendasta Technologies Inc.

Media Contact Information: Catriona Barcoe, Sr. Manager of Marketing & Communications, Vendasta, +1-306-955-5512 (ext. 5153), [email protected]