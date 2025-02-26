Vendasta Launches Yesware in the Marketplace with Deeper Integration into Vendasta CRM, Empowering Agencies to Offer SMBs a Proven Sales Solution

SASKATOON, SK, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Vendasta, a leading AI-powered platform designed to help businesses acquire and retain customers, is excited to announce the launch of Yesware Premium in the Vendasta Marketplace. Agencies, Resellers and Franchisors can now provide their SMB clients and locations access to Yesware's advanced email tracking, sales automation, and real-time engagement insights, all seamlessly integrated into Vendasta's AI-powered platform.

As lead generation and conversion continue to be the top challenges for SMBs, Yesware changes the game. Yesware helps SMBs track engagement, automate follow-ups, and personalize outreach with precision—empowering businesses to focus on closing deals, not chasing leads. Thanks to automatic syncing with Vendasta CRM, teams can track all interactions in one spot, ensuring no opportunity is missed.

"We've spent years perfecting our own sales processes using Yesware, and now we're excited to bring this proven tool to our partners and the businesses they serve," said Brendan King, CEO of Vendasta. "Yesware doesn't just automate email followup —it provides actionable insights that help businesses turn leads into loyal customers."

Why It Matters: Smarter Sales, Higher Conversions

Vendasta's integration of Yesware, a tool that has driven its own sales success, marks a turning point for agencies and SMBs looking to streamline sales processes and increase revenue. The key benefits include:

Turn Insights into Action – Track real-time email opens, link clicks, and attachment downloads to understand exactly what's working.

– Track real-time email opens, link clicks, and attachment downloads to understand exactly what's working. Automate Follow-Ups – Run personalized, multi-step sales campaigns that keep prospects engaged and move them down the funnel.

– Run personalized, multi-step sales campaigns that keep prospects engaged and move them down the funnel. Sync Directly with Vendasta CRM – Every lead touchpoint is visible in one place, enabling smarter, data-driven decisions.

– Every lead touchpoint is visible in one place, enabling smarter, data-driven decisions. Work Within Your Inbox – No need to switch tools—Yesware works directly within Gmail and Outlook, so your team works smarter, not harder.

– No need to switch tools—Yesware works directly within Gmail and Outlook, so your team works smarter, not harder. Close More Deals with Less Effort – Automate the busy work so your sales team can focus on what matters most: closing deals.

Yesware: Perfect for Agencies Serving SMBs

Yesware's sales engagement tools are tailored for sales-driven teams in industries where conversion is key. Ideal for agencies supporting SMB clients that close deals via email communication, such as:

Home Services

Real Estate & Construction

Law Firms & Financial Services

SaaS & Tech Companies

By combining Yesware's powerful engagement tracking with Vendasta's AI-driven CRM and automation tools, agencies can offer SMB clients an integrated, high-performance sales system that increases productivity, reduces manual tasks, and accelerates growth.

A Natural Fit for Vendasta's AI-Powered Sales Platform

Vendasta has long been a leader in AI-driven customer acquisition and sales automation. By adding Yesware to the platform, Vendasta enhances its value proposition for agencies and SMBs, enabling them to offer their clients a proven, seamless sales solution.

"We loved Yesware so much that we acquired it," said King. "Now, we're excited to bring this powerful tool to our partners, so they can help SMBs accelerate their growth and close deals more effectively."

Agencies and other partners will be able to sell Yesware through the Vendasta Marketplace starting February 26, 2025—unlocking the sales power they need to grow their businesses.

About Vendasta

Vendasta is the leading AI software company for customer acquisition and engagement, helping businesses get more customers. And keep them. Our AI-powered platform unifies marketing, sales, and operational workflows — eliminating the need for fragmented tools and streamlining every stage of the customer journey. With proprietary SMB data, intelligent automation, and AI assistants that handle repetitive tasks, Vendasta helps businesses attract, engage, and retain customers with unmatched efficiency. Our solutions empower partners like digital marketing agencies, franchisors, and MSPs to scale operations seamlessly, optimize campaigns, and drive long-term growth.

Headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada, Vendasta employs over 700 dedicated team members across offices in Saskatoon, Boca Raton, and Chennai, serving a global network of partners and SMBs.

Learn more at www.vendasta.com.

Media Contact: Catriona Barcoe, Sr. Manager of Marketing & Communications, Vendasta, [email protected]