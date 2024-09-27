Vendasta Honored as a Top Growing Company in Canada for Innovation and Performance

Vendasta places No. 235 on The Globe and Mail's sixth annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

SASKATOON, SK, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vendasta is pleased to announce it has ranked No. 235 on the 2024 Report on Business magazine's ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.



Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Vendasta earned its spot with a three-year growth of 178%.

"We're thrilled to once again be named among Canada's Top Growing Companies," said Vendasta CEO Brendan King. "Our AI-powered platform enables businesses to unlock the power of their data, boosting productivity by 10x and giving them a competitive edge. This recognition is a testament to the technical innovation and dedication of our incredible team."

Vendasta's continued growth is driven by its comprehensive platform, empowering businesses to efficiently market, sell, and support their customers using AI and automation. With a global network of channel partners and cutting-edge solutions, Vendasta remains at the forefront of digital transformation, meeting the evolving needs of businesses worldwide.

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019 to celebrate the achievements of innovative businesses in Canada. To qualify for this voluntary program, companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill revenue requirements. In total, 417 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2024 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine.

"Our annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies reflects the sector-spanning ingenuity of this country's entrepreneurs and corporate leaders," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "And we think it's important to tell their stories, to help inspire the next generation of up-and-comers across the country."

"The Globe and Mail congratulates this year's Canada's Top Growing Companies' winners for achieving exceptional growth and resilience in facing business challenges," says Andrew Saunders, CEO of The Globe and Mail. "It is a testament to dedication, strategic vision, and innovative drive."

About Vendasta

Vendasta is a global leader in AI-powered digital solutions, helping businesses thrive in today's competitive marketplace. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada, Vendasta's end-to-end commerce platform enables businesses to market, sell, bill, and fulfill digital solutions with unmatched efficiency. Trusted by a global network of channel partners and direct brands, Vendasta is recognized for its rapid growth and commitment to innovation. With offices in Saskatoon, Boca Raton, and Chennai, and a team of over 700 passionate professionals, Vendasta continues to expand its global footprint, driving business success through cutting-edge technology. Learn more at www.vendasta.com .

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics, and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.2 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.9 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

