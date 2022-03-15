TORONTO, March 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The federal government is preparing to introduce regulations to abolish flavours in vaping, except tobacco, mint and menthol. Vaping generates a lot of debate which is why it is important to stick to the facts.

To get the message out, Rights4Vapers and the Coalition des droits des vapoteurs du Québec (CDVQ) are sending every MP a series of facts about vaping. It is critical that regulators understand that the debate around vaping is not black or white. Vapour products can reduce the harm associated with smoking and help smokers quit.

"Every week another study come out from credible and globally recognized health organizations that demonstrates the effectiveness of vaping as a smoking cessation perspective tool. We believe that Members of Parliament do not have all the necessary information about vaping. This is why we want to inform them," said Maria Papaioannoy, spokesperson for Rights4Vapers.

Both organizations believe that the debate would be better served by being based on facts rather than prejudice or emotional arguments.

"We believe that the federal government should be more rigorous in the way it analyzes the vaping file and trust the facts before bringing in new regulations that could deprive the millions of Canadians, who are still smokers, of a less harmful alternative," commented Christina Xydous, spokesperson for the CDVQ.

The campaign to educate federal MPs on the facts about vaping will run from March 14-18.

SOURCE Rights 4 Vapers

