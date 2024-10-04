RIGHTS4VAPERS RESPONDS TO TOBACCO CONTROLS PRESS CONFERENCE

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Rights4Vapers, Canada's largest vapers' rights and safer nicotine advocacy movement, is baffled by the hostility shown at today's press conference by three of Canada's top tobacco control lobbyists toward vaping and Minister Ya'ara Saks.

We are saddened by the marginalizing language used by those who claim to help people quit smoking. Individuals who smoke should not be labeled as "smokers." We commend Health Canada for addressing this in 2022. Ms. Callard, Ms. Doucas, and Mr. Hagan should reconsider their superior attitudes and recognize that smoking is not the same as safer nicotine products.

It was difficult to watch two educated women suggest that Minister Saks needs a man to do her job. Minister Saks is carefully reviewing the science and speaking to all stakeholders when considering regulatory changes. Unlike Minister Holland, who allows emotions to guide his policies, focusing more on dramatic displays than on the consequences.

We remind the three that their former colleague's order to ban flavours in nicotine pouches quickly led to a thriving black market, as shown in our video.

Here are the facts:

We agree minors should not vape. Laws exist that make it illegal to sell vaping products to anyone underage, and these laws should be strictly enforced.

It is essential that adults continue to have access to harm reduction products. Many have shared that flavours are a critical part of their journey to quit smoking with vaping. Limiting flavours reduces the likelihood that people will stop smoking.

Vaping is significantly less harmful than smoking, backed by two decades of research and global public health consensus.

Last year, approximately 48,000 Canadians died from smoking-related illnesses, while none died from vaping.

If public health groups truly want to improve Canadians' health, they should focus on supporting people who smoke in their journey to quit, rather than demonizing a product that has helped many Canadians transition away from smoking.

