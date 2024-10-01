MINISTER HOLLAND'S VENDETTA AGAINST NICOTINE POUCHES IS FUTILE AND HARMS CANADIANS WHO SMOKE

Nicotine pouches can be found everywhere, including in the Minister's own community of Ajax Pickering

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Rights4Vapers, Canada's largest vapers' rights and safer nicotine advocacy movement, has uncovered that consumers can purchase unlicensed and illegal nicotine pouches in retail stores surrounding Health Minister Mark Holland's Ajax office.

Rights4Vapers went undercover in Minister Hollands riding to see how many flavoured nic pouches they could purchase.

"This summer, Minister Holland decided to 'crack down' on the only licensed nicotine pouch in Canada, ZONNIC, by limiting its sale to pharmacies. In doing so, he has made it more difficult for Canadians who smoke to have access to a product that can help them quit," said Maria Papaioannoy, spokesperson for Rights4Vapers. "It's as if he was thinking that he could control innovation."

In August, Minister Holland enacted an unprecedented Ministerial Order that allowed him to restrict the sale of ZONNIC to pharmacies. He removed this important and innovative smoking cessation product from the very places where Canadians who smoke have the easiest access to them, convenience stores.

"We don't care how a Canadian who smokes quits. It could be vaping, or it could be with nicotine pouches. What we do care about is access to these products. Minister Holland has decided that he knows best how and where someone should quit smoking," said Ms. Papaioannoy. "This is hubris of the highest order."

Rights4Vapers decided to demonstrate that Minister Holland's actions are futile. We were able to purchase high nicotine pouches at convenience stores surrounding Minister Holland's office with ease.

Minister Holland has made one thing very clear when it comes to his obsession with eliminating a legal nicotine reduction therapy. He hates Big Tobacco. That hate has caused him to make terrible decisions when it comes to the Health of Canadians.

"A better approach for the Minister is to put aside his person biases and work with Canadians who smoke and learn what works best for them. Unilaterally deciding which products, we should have access to is not the action of a Minister of Health who cares about the health of all Canadians," said Ms. Papaioannoy.

To view our undercover report: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=recsk64rNns

SOURCE Rights 4 Vapers

For more information, please contact: Rights4Vapers: [email protected]