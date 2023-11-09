The Government of Canada is making investments in British Columbia to refresh community spaces, attract new visitors, and stimulate local economies

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Safe and inclusive public spaces and dynamic tourism attractions are key to building vibrant communities. They bring together people of all ages and abilities and attract new visitors, supporting local businesses and boosting economic vitality.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for North Vancouver, on behalf of the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced over $2.7 million in PacifiCan funding for seven projects throughout Vancouver's North Shore. This includes over $2.6 million for six projects funded through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund and $99,999 for one project funded through the Tourism Relief Fund.

Some of the investments include:

$500,000 for the City of North Vancouver to create pedestrian-friendly spaces and pathways along the Esplanade corridor;

for the to create pedestrian-friendly spaces and pathways along the Esplanade corridor; $750,000 for the Squamish Nation to build a new multi-use recreational facility in West Vancouver ; and

for the Squamish Nation to build a new multi-use recreational facility in ; and $99,999 for Grouse Mountain Management Inc. to build a new chair lift at the resort.

For the full list of projects, please see the backgrounder in the section below.

Projects like these help communities and businesses across British Columbia welcome visitors from near and far, improve community wellness, create jobs, and grow the local economy.

Quotes

"Home to breathtaking natural beauty and world-class outdoor recreation, Vancouver's North Shore has long been a destination of choice for visitors. These investments demonstrate the Government of Canada's commitment to supporting economic development across British Columbia. Investing in shared public spaces and tourism experiences will bring people together and help North Shore communities thrive well into the future."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"North Vancouver is home to world-class outdoor pursuits and activity. With over $2.7 million in funding, the Government of Canada is creating even more exceptional opportunities for visitors and locals alike to experience the best of this community. I look forward to supporting North Vancouver's continued success."

- The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for North Vancouver

"Communities need renewed local infrastructure to support a robust, growing economy as well as people's health and wellbeing. With many assets reaching end of life, and limited tools for generating revenue, cities rely on grants such as the Canada Community Revitalization Fund to build for the future. These funds have allowed us to deliver an enhanced pedestrian experience, mobility lanes, and more along Esplanade Avenue, one of our busiest commercial and residential areas. These improvements will mean more foot traffic for businesses as well as improved safety and comfort for people. I want to thank the Government of Canada for this important investment in our community."

- Linda Buchanan, Mayor, City of North Vancouver

"The grant we received from the Canada Community Revitalization Fund has enabled us to continue construction on a brand-new lacrosse box facility for our community. Our old facility served the Nation's residents for many years, but was at the end of its lifecycle and needed to be replaced. This beautiful new facility will be multi-purpose and contribute greatly to the health and wellness of our members for years to come."

- Sxwixwtn, Wilson Williams, Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw Spokesperson and Council Member

"Located in Side Cut Terrain Park, we opened the Short Cut handle tow in December 2022 at the direct request of our Terrain Park users. They asked, we listened, and as the name suggests, the Short Cut allows skiers and riders to get in more laps and enhances the overall mountain experience. PacifiCan's Tourism Relief Fund has allowed us to be the first Resort on the North Shore to have a Handle Tow specifically for Park users, and we look forward to supporting that progression for many more years to come."

- Michael Cameron, President, Grouse Mountain Resort

Quick Facts

PacifiCan is the federal economic development agency dedicated to British Columbians. PacifiCan works with partners who are building innovative businesses, creating quality jobs, and supporting inclusive growth throughout British Columbia .

. The Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) and Tourism Relief Fund (TRF) programs both launched in the summer of 2021.

The CCRF provided $500 million over two years to Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs) to invest in projects that build and improve community infrastructure, making public spaces safer, greener and more accessible.

over two years to regional development agencies (RDAs) to invest in projects that build and improve community infrastructure, making public spaces safer, greener and more accessible. The TRF provided $500 million over two years to help tourism businesses and organizations adapt their operations to meet public health requirements, while investing in products and services to facilitate future growth.

over two years to help tourism businesses and organizations adapt their operations to meet public health requirements, while investing in products and services to facilitate future growth. In 2022, PacifiCan opened new offices in Kelowna , Cranbrook , Victoria , Campbell River , Prince George , Prince Rupert and Fort St. John , serving businesses and communities across the province.

The projects announced today include:

Canada Community Revitalization Fund

City of North Vancouver

$97,500

Funding will upgrade pathways in the commercial corridor of Lonsdale Avenue to increase accessibility. Funding will also help create queueing areas along the sidewalk, allowing the public to safely gather while visiting and shopping.

City of North Vancouver

$217,500

Funding will help build a permanent skate park at Mahon Park. The new park will provide free skateboarding, scooting, cycling and roller-skating recreation for the community.

City of North Vancouver

$500,000

Funding will create pedestrian-friendly spaces and pathways along the Esplanade corridor by installing accessible footpaths, public seating, bike racks, safety barriers, fencing and lighting.

Greater Vancouver Water District

$354,000

Funding will revitalize the outdoor space surrounding the new Watershed Centre in the Lower Seymour Conservation Reserve by expanding the trail network, creating a public gathering space, displaying educational illustrations and installing bike racks and a water fountain.

District of North Vancouver

$750,000

Funding will help build a new field house at Delbrook Park that includes an accessible washroom and storage space for community use.

Squamish Nation

$750,000

Funding will help design and build a multi-use recreational facility in Xwmelch'sten (West Vancouver) for a variety of sports and community events.

Tourism Relief Fund



Grouse Mountain Management Inc.

$99,999

Funding will help build a new chair lift at the Grouse Mountain resort, which will reduce wait time for skiers and improve North Vancouver's reputation as an urban-accessible ski resort.

