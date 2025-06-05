Government of Canada invests in British Columbia's hydrogen and fuel cell sector

B.C. companies are unlocking new opportunities in global clean tech markets

VANCOUVER, BC, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ - British Columbia is home to Canada's largest hydrogen and fuel cell cluster, powering low-emission energy solutions. With over half of all hydrogen companies in the country and 1,350 full-time workers, B.C. has what it takes to meet global demand in this rapidly growing market.

Today, the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada (PacifiCan), announced an investment of $466,956 in the Canadian Hydrogen Association to expand B.C. hydrogen and fuel cell companies into markets around the world.

With this investment, the Canadian Hydrogen Association will help B.C. companies attract investment, seize export opportunities and grow here at home. The association will also showcase B.C. companies on international platforms – including today's hy-fcell International Expo and Conference in Vancouver, where global hydrogen experts come together.

This investment was provided through PacifiCan's Regional Innovation Ecosystem program. It will support 40 small- and medium-sized businesses, contributing to jobs and growth here in B.C. and a strong economy for all Canadians.

In May 2024, PacifiCan also announced an investment of more than $9.4 million to launch the Clean Hydrogen Hub at Simon Fraser University. The Hub works with partners, including the Canadian Hydrogen Association, to advance hydrogen production and technologies both at home and abroad.

"With clean energy innovation, British Columbians are leading Canada into the hydrogen economy. This investment supports good jobs, lower emissions, and a stronger Canadian economy—built for today and the future."

-The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for PacifiCan

"British Columbia is well-positioned to become a leading exporter of hydrogen, hydrogen technologies and related services by capitalizing on its world-leading industry and research expertise, proximity to key markets and abundant natural resources. Our sector is grateful to PacifiCan for its support as we accelerate our efforts to expand export of, and investment interest in, BC hydrogen capabilities and products."

-Nicolas Hilario, Interim President and CEO, Canadian Hydrogen Association



PacifiCan is the federal economic development agency dedicated to British Columbians. PacifiCan works with partners who are building innovative businesses, creating good jobs, and supporting inclusive growth throughout our province.

PacifiCan's Regional Innovation Ecosystems program invests across British Columbia , building economic strength that includes underrepresented groups and boosts companies to innovating locally and competing globally.

, building economic strength that includes underrepresented groups and boosts companies to innovating locally and competing globally. The Canadian Hydrogen Association works to advance the role of hydrogen and hydrogen technology solutions in Canada and abroad, representing over 200 organizations.

