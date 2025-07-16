Minister Robertson announces $2.5M investment for companies across B.C., highlighting PacifiCan's impact across the Southern Interior

KELOWNA, BC, July 16, 2025 /CNW/ - As one of Canada's fastest-growing cities, Kelowna, a regional hub in B.C.'s interior, is powered by a diverse economy, a thriving tech sector, and a strong spirit of entrepreneurship.

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for PacifiCan. Quote reads: As the global economy evolves, it is essential that British Columbians have the tools they need to succeed. With this investment, PacifiCan is empowering local businesses to tap into new markets, adapt to a changing economy, and thrive in one Canadian economy. (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

PacifiCan has offices across the province, including Kelowna, supporting the entrepreneurs and innovators driving B.C.'s future. Since 2021, PacifiCan has invested over $47M in 156 projects across the Southern Interior, with over $28M in 65 projects specifically in Kelowna and nearby communities in the Thompson-Okanagan. These investments are fueling key sectors like tech, tourism, and manufacturing – creating well-paying jobs, and helping the region remain a hub of innovation and opportunity.

Today, the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada (PacifiCan), announced an investment of $2.5M to help businesses in Kelowna and throughout B.C. find opportunities for growth in new markets and manage the impacts of tariffs.

Through this investment, $1.2 million will allow Community Futures British Columbia (CFBC) to continue delivering the Export Navigator program, which helps B.C. businesses become export-ready. Export Navigator pairs businesses with expert advisors in regions across the province who provide personalized guidance to help them achieve their export goals. To date, Export Navigator has helped more than 1,200 businesses begin their export journey, including 280 businesses in the Thompson-Okanagan alone. This initiative also received $1.2 million from the Province of B.C.

The remaining $1.3 million of PacifiCan investment will help CFBC and the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade (GVBOT) support B.C. businesses as they adjust to a changing economy and meet requirements of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) through two specialized initiatives:

$900,000 for CFBC to launch the CUSMA Compliance Advisory Services Initiative (CCASI), delivered through Export Navigator. This initiative will provide expert advisory services and up to $5,000 to help businesses cover the costs of becoming CUSMA compliant.

for CFBC to launch the CUSMA Compliance Advisory Services Initiative (CCASI), delivered through Export Navigator. This initiative will provide expert advisory services and up to to help businesses cover the costs of becoming CUSMA compliant. $380,500 for GVBOT to deliver a series of webinars and in-person workshops in six B .C. communities. These sessions will connect businesses with experts, including customs brokers, lawyers and other professionals, who will provide valuable guidance on CUSMA compliance.

As the Government of Canada works towards building one Canadian economy, PacifiCan will continue helping businesses across B.C. remove barriers and unlock new trade opportunities.

Quotes

"British Columbia is home to a powerful ecosystem of innovators and entrepreneurs, including right here in Kelowna. As the global economy evolves, it is essential that British Columbians have the tools they need to succeed. With this investment, PacifiCan is empowering local businesses to tap into new markets, adapt to a changing economy, and thrive in one Canadian economy."

-The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Our Export Navigator program is boosting regional economies and creating new jobs by helping B.C. businesses to expand into markets across Canada and around the world. Together with PacifiCan's timely and far-reaching investments across B.C., we are helping to grow the number and diversity of exporters in the province – key goals in B.C.'s Trade Diversification Strategy – as we navigate the current geopolitical challenges."

-The Honourable Diana Gibson, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation, Province of BC

"We're grateful for the meaningful support offered by PacifiCan, which allows Export Navigator to continue helping B.C. businesses succeed in new markets. This important funding to CFBC ensures Export Navigator's ability to provide support for businesses throughout communities in urban and rural British Columbia. CUSMA compliance is a key factor for businesses navigating trade with our US partners. Additional funding for the CUSMA Compliance Advisory Services Initiative will assist businesses to access trade consultants and specialists, helping guide them through the complex world of trade."

-Kath Britton, Director of Program Operations, Export Navigator

"Trade rules and compliance requirements can be a major hurdle for small and medium-sized businesses. With this support from PacifiCan, the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade and World Trade Centre Vancouver are proud to help businesses across B.C. build the knowledge and confidence they need to preserve market access, reduce risk, and protect sales and revenue."

-Bridgitte Anderson, President and CEO, Greater Vancouver Board of Trade

Quick Facts

The U.S. is B.C.'s primary export market and represented 57.3% of exports in 2022.

For a product to qualify under CUSMA, it must meet certain rules about where and how it was made. Exporters must get a Certificate of Origin to show their product meets these rules. This certificate allows them to get reduced tariffs when trading with the U.S. and Mexico .

. Since 2019, PacifiCan (and its predecessor, Western Economic Diversification Canada) has provided $4.8M to Export Navigator through two additional projects to help companies across B.C. become export ready and take advantage of international market opportunities.

to Export Navigator through two additional projects to help companies across B.C. become export ready and take advantage of international market opportunities. In March 2025, PacifiCan announced $500,000 to help the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade launch their Trade Accelerator Program, which helps companies unleash their export potential.

to help the Board of Trade launch their Trade Accelerator Program, which helps companies unleash their export potential. Community Futures British Columbia and its 34 independent member offices are non-profit organizations that support economic growth in rural communities across the province. They are part of PacifiCan's Pacific Business Services Network (PBSN).

