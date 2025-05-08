Vancouver Island Ferry Company Embarks on Next Growth Phase with Leadership Transition

SNUNEYMUXW TERRITORY, NANAIMO, BC, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Vancouver Island Ferry Company (VIFC), operator of the Hullo fast ferry service, today announced a leadership transition designed to propel the company into its next stage of growth, building on the successful completion of its start-up phase. With regular scheduled service established, offering up to 14 sailings a day, and supported by a strong, motivated team, VIFC is now poised to expand its market presence and service offerings significantly.

Hullo fast ferry on the Salish Sea (CNW Group/Vancouver Island Ferry Company)

To spearhead this exciting next chapter, VIFC is initiating a comprehensive search for a permanent, growth-focused Chief Executive Officer to take the business to the next level. Having led VIFC successfully through its start-up phase Alastair Caddick will be stepping down as CEO. Mr. Caddick stated, "I would like to thank the entire Hullo crew who have put their heart and soul into launching Hullo. It has been a privilege working alongside all of you. I am very proud of what we have collectively built, and I look forward to watching Hullo continue to grow and succeed"

"We thank Alastair for his dedication and substantial contributions in guiding VIFC through its foundational period and helping us transition towards this promising future," said Rupesh Amin, Executive Chairman of VIFC.

As part of this transition and to ensure seamless continuity, Ryan Dermody has been appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Dermody currently serves as a non-executive Director on VIFC's Board. He is familiar will all aspects of the business and as a former Royal Navy Officer and ex-President of Norcan, brings valuable operational and leadership experience to the role. He will guide the company during the transition period while the search for a permanent CEO is underway.

"Having successfully established reliable daily operations and built a dedicated team, VIFC is eager to take the next step," stated Rupesh Amin. "This transition allows us to bring in a leader specifically focused on accelerating growth, further enhancing our customer experience, and realizing the full potential of this vital transportation link. We are enthusiastic about the future and confident that Ryan's interim leadership will add much value and drive our positive momentum."

VIFC has engaged a top recruitment firm to lead the CEO search— if you're a bold, visionary leader passionate about redefining regional transportation and driving our next phase of growth, we'd love to hear from you. Reach out confidentially at [email protected].

VIFC remains committed to delivering a guest-first experience—fast, reliable, and refreshingly modern. Hullo is proud to be your extension of the BC transit network, providing a smarter downtown-to-downtown service across the Salish Sea. As we grow, our priority is to keep delighting guests and making travel between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland convenient, enjoyable, and better.

About Hullo

We're a fast-ferry service that gives people an easy and convenient way to travel between downtown Vancouver and Nanaimo. With a strong focus on safety, customer experience and innovation, we're committed to transforming the way people travel across the Salish Sea. Learn more: www.hullo.com

SOURCE Vancouver Island Ferry Company

[email protected]