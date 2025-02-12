Hullo Ferries Starts 2025 Strong with 99% Reliability and Surpasses 650,000 Total Guests

SNUNEYMUXW TERRITORY, NANAIMO, BC, Feb. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Hullo, the fast-ferry service connecting downtown Vancouver and Nanaimo, today announced significant operational achievements for January 2025, demonstrating its growing role in British Columbia's transportation infrastructure.

Hullo maintained an exceptional 99% reliability rate throughout January, successfully completing nearly all scheduled sailings between the mainland and Vancouver Island. This performance reinforces Hullo's position as a dependable transportation for both commuters and leisure travelers.

Hullo fast ferry on the Salish Sea (CNW Group/Vancouver Island Ferry Company)

"Since our inaugural sailing in August 2023, we've proudly transported over 650,000 guests," said Alastair Caddick, CEO at Hullo. "Our service has become instrumental in keeping communities connected – whether it's reuniting families, facilitating business travel or enabling access to Vancouver's vibrant event scene."

Looking ahead, Hullo continues to enhance its service offerings by teaming up with iconic Vancouver-based events.

"We're proud to support major events like Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, Cirque Du Soleil ECHO and Dine Out Vancouver Festival by making it easier for Islanders to experience world-class entertainment and return home safely the same day," said Caddick.

In its latest service enhancement, Hullo also launched a new Current Conditions section on its website, providing guests with a 3-day forecast of sailing conditions.

"Our new Current Conditions page at hullo.com/current-conditions empowers guests to make informed travel decisions, reflecting our commitment to transparent communication and service excellence," said Caddick.

About Hullo Ferries

Hullo is dedicated to providing reliable, efficient, and comfortable ferry services between Vancouver Island and Vancouver. With a focus on safety, customer experience and operational excellence, Hullo continues to innovate to meet the changing needs of its passengers. We look forward to seeing you soon.

SOURCE Vancouver Island Ferry Company

Media Contact, Grace Gabriel, [email protected]