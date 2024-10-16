Hullo Ferries Achieves 99.4% Reliability Over Six Months and Enhances Sailing Schedule Based on Customer Feedback

SNUNEYMUXW TERRITORY, NANAIMO, BC, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Hullo Ferries is proud to announce a significant milestone, achieving 99.4% sailing reliability in the past six months (April through September). This exceptional performance underscores Hullo's commitment to providing dependable service to guests across Vancouver Island and Vancouver.

Hullo Ferries on the Salish Sea

"We're thrilled with the trust our guests place in us and are continually working to exceed their expectations," said Alastair Caddick, CEO of Hullo. "Our success in maintaining such high reliability is a testament to our entire team's dedication and hard work."

Enhanced Sailing Schedule Based on Guest Feedback

Hullo's latest fall and winter sailing schedules have been updated to reflect the feedback from a recent guest survey, ensuring that the service better aligns with customer needs. These revisions offer increased convenience and flexibility, making travel more accessible for guests throughout the region.

Supporting Islanders with More Late-Night Sailings for Vancouver's Major Events

In response to growing demand, Hullo has expanded its late-night sailings from October through December 2024 to accommodate more than 50 major events in Vancouver. These include additional sailings for hockey games, the 2024 Grey Cup, Cirque du Soleil performances, and concerts featuring top artists such as Bruce Springsteen and Sabrina Carpenter.

Due to the overwhelming demand for Taylor Swift's upcoming shows, Hullo has also scheduled two vessels from Vancouver to Nanaimo after every Swift concert.

Hullo's commitment to providing seamless travel experiences continues to evolve in response to guest demand. The goal is to ensure that travelers can attend Vancouver's top events without hassle.

For more information on Hullo's updated sailing schedule, including late-night sailings, visit hullo.com/schedule.

About Hullo

We're not just a fast-ferry service, we're an organization built on connecting people while ensuring every journey is nothing short of exceptional. Hullo is dedicated to providing reliable, efficient, and comfortable ferry services between Vancouver Island and Vancouver. With a focus on safety, customer experience and operational excellence, Hullo continues to innovate to meet the changing needs of its passengers. We look forward to seeing you soon.

