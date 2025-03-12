Hullo Announces New Partnership with BCAA Offering Exclusive Savings for Members

SNUNEYMUXW TERRITORY, NANAIMO, BC, March 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Hullo Ferries is pleased to announce a new partnership with BCAA, offering exclusive fare savings to BCAA Members across the province.

Through this partnership, BCAA Members will enjoy $5 savings on one-way tickets and $10 savings on roundtrip bookings with Hullo. This special offer is available year-round, providing ongoing value to BCAA Members whenever they choose to travel with Hullo.

Hullo Ferries on the Salish Sea (CNW Group/Vancouver Island Ferry Company)

BCAA currently serves one in three BC households with industry-leading mobility and protection services. It already partners with Hullo to offer Island locals and travellers the convenience of Evo Return Car Share and Evolve E-Bike Share directly at Hullo's Nanaimo terminal.

"We're thrilled to partner with BCAA, an organization that shares our commitment to providing exceptional value and service to British Columbians," said Alastair Caddick, CEO of Hullo.

"This partnership not only delivers meaningful savings to BCAA's Members but also represents a significant milestone in Hullo's continued growth and expansion throughout the region. By aligning with such a trusted and established brand in BC, we're further cementing our position as a key transportation provider connecting communities across the province."

"We're passionate about offering people more choices to get around and explore in BC," says Brent Cuthbertson, SVP & Chief Marketing Officer, BCAA. "Now our BCAA Members will save on every Hullo trip and it's already easy for Hullo customers to continue their journey with Evo in Vancouver, or Evo Return and Evolve E-Bike Share right from the Nanaimo terminal."

The extended partnership between Hullo and BCAA reinforces both organizations' dedication to enhancing mobility options for residents while providing added value to BCAA Members.

BCAA Members can access their exclusive Hullo savings by providing their Membership number to get a special promotional code when booking tickets through Hullo's website, mobile app, or customer service channels. More information at bcaa.com/hulloferries.

About Hullo

We're a fast-ferry service that gives people an easy and convenient way to travel between downtown Vancouver and Nanaimo. With a strong focus on safety, customer experience and innovation, we're committed to transforming the way people travel across the Salish Sea. Learn more: www.hullo.com

About BCAA

Driven by its purpose to move British Columbians forward, BCAA (British Columbia Automobile Association) is a long-standing BC Top Employer (Mediacorp) and provides over 1 in 3 B.C. households with industry leading mobility and protection services including Membership, Insurance, Evo Car Share, Evolve E-Bike and E-Scooter Share, BCAA Auto Marketplace and Auto Service. BCAA invests in programs and initiatives to make a positive impact by protecting the people and province of BC, recognizing that the place we call home is all of ours to protect. BCAA holds itself accountable to its purpose by setting goals related to its impact on People, the Planet and Prosperity, and sharing results in its annual Impact Report.

Media Contact: Grace Gabriel, [email protected]