Vancouver Aquarium Officially Reopens on August 16

"We are very delighted to be reopening. The Vancouver Aquarium has been one of the top attractions in this region and a leader in marine mammal rescue for over 60 years," said Vancouver Aquarium Executive Director Clint Wright. "Everyone at the Aquarium has been working hard to prepare for this reopening after 17 months of partial or complete closure."

The Aquarium's new exhibit salutes the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre, the only facility of its kind in Canada and one of the largest rescue facilities in the world. Leading marine mammal rescue for over 60 years, the team handles up to 150 marine animals each year. The goal for every rescued marine animal is to treat, rehabilitate and return it to the wild as soon as possible. Some, however, are deemed non-releasable by Fisheries and Oceans Canada as they would be unable to survive on their own. For a small number of these animals – seals, fur seals, sea lions, otters - the Aquarium can provide a safe, long-term home.

Guests will also have access to an unforgettable interactive 4D theatre experience featuring a brand new film, Octopus, from the critically acclaimed BBC Series, Blue Planet II. Dive beneath the surface to explore our planet's oceans and one of the most captivating creatures that dwell there.

The Aquarium's culinary team are ready to serve healthy, sustainable and family friendly food choices out of the Courtyard Café & Coffee Bar and the Upstream Bar + Grill that overlooks the Steller's Bay exhibit plus the Marine Market is accessible to anyone visiting Stanley Park located to the left of the main Aquarium entrance; it offers a wide range of freshly made offerings, including vegetarian options. All of the seafood selections are 100% Ocean Wise, a conservation program that the Vancouver Aquarium founded to encourage ocean-friendly seafood choices.

The Vancouver Aquarium Gift Shop offers a great selection of unique aquatic themed gifts for all ages. They carry a wide range of sustainable products as well as items crafted from B.C. and Canadian artists. The Gift Shop is a great place to find a souvenir to remember your visit, or to shop year-round, as they are open to all Park visitors 365 days a year.

Wright acknowledges that, though the Aquarium has been a very popular and familiar Stanley Park destination for 65 years, there are a few changes that have taken place since the last time they were fully open. "The health and safety of our guests, staff and animals has always been our top priority and has guided every decision to reopening. To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all, the Aquarium will be managing capacity through an online guest reservation system. This new reservation tool will make it easy for our guests to schedule their visit and ensure there is adequate capacity available," said Wright. Tickets and reservations are now available at www.vanaqua.org. For the safety of visitors, staff and animals, masks are recommended for all people 12 years of age and older who are not fully vaccinated.

"Everyone is invited to come celebrate the reopening of one of the most iconic attractions in Vancouver. The nearly 65,000 creatures at the Vancouver Aquarium make this an exciting, inspiring and fun place that you will want to return to over and over again," said Wright. "As a special thank you to our loyal members, they will have exclusive access to the Aquarium on our Opening Weekend, August 14 & 15. Additionally, Vancouver Aquarium Memberships have been extended to include the months lost due to the closing of the Aquarium."

The Aquarium is known for its entertaining and educational components, inspiring children and adults alike with their otters, jellyfish, sea lions, Pacific giant octopus, penguins and many species of aquatic life from around the world.

"We're thankful for every person who is planning to spend their treasured time with us. These visits mean more now than ever. Every paid admission helps us to continue delivering excellence in animal care, engaging educational experiences, and conservation support here in our community and around the world," Wright concluded.

About Vancouver Aquarium

Since opening in 1956, the Vancouver Aquarium has connected more than 40 million people from around the world to our oceans and inspired them to take action to address key threats. Located in Stanley Park, the Vancouver Aquarium is home to hundreds of incredible species. The Vancouver Aquarium is a fully accredited member of Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums (AMMPA), Canada's Accredited Zoos and Aquariums (CAZA), and Humane Conservation Certified by American Humane.

About Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Centre

The Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Centre is a hospital for sick, injured or orphaned marine mammals. The Rescue Centre rescues stranded marine mammals and rehabilitates them for release back into their natural habitat. www.mmrpatients.org

About Herschend Enterprises

Launched in 1960, Herschend Enterprises is a family of companies that focus on family entertainment. Its properties include two AZA accredited aquariums, Adventure Aquarium® in Camden, New Jersey, and Newport Aquarium® in Newport, Kentucky. Its other operating companies include Herschend Family Entertainment (Dollywood® Parks & Resorts, Silver Dollar City®, and Wild Adventures®), Herschend Live (Harlem Globetrotters®), Herschend Entertainment Studios (Splash & Bubbles® and Chuggington®) and Herschend Adventure Holdings, LLC (Pink Adventure Tours®). Herschend entertains more than 14 million guests annually at 25 properties in eight US states. For six decades, Herschend has operated with the purpose of bringing families closer together by Creating Memories Worth Repeating®. For more information, visit www.herschendenterprises.com.

