Be Seal Smart This Summer: What to Do If You See a Seal on the Beach

VANCOUVER, BC, May 20, 2025 /CNW/ - The Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Society (VAMMR) is pleased to launch a new public awareness video as part of its Be Seal Smart campaign, which helps the public respond appropriately when they encounter a lone seal pup on British Columbia beaches this summer.

With harbour seal pupping season underway, members of the public may come across pups resting alone on shore. In most cases, the pup is not abandoned — but it's important to know how to respond in a way that protects both the animal and your own safety.

The new video helps the public understand how to respond safely and responsibly when they encounter a seal pup. It comes down to three simple steps:

Don't Touch

Do not approach, pick up, feed or return the animal to the water. In Canada, it is against the law to disturb a marine mammal. Never attempt to rescue a marine mammal on your own.

Stay Back

Keep a safe distance from the animal. If the animal reacts to your presence, you're too close. Stay back and keep others and pets away as well. Use your camera's zoom if you're taking photos. If the animal is a seal pup, it may be resting while its mother is nearby in the water.

Call and Report

Call VAMMR's 24-hour hotline at 604-258-SEAL (7325) and provide details about the pup and your location. VAMMR responders can assess whether the pup needs help — so it's always better to report, even if you're unsure. To report a marine mammal disturbance, you can also contact Fisheries and Oceans Canada at 1-800-465-4336.

VAMMR is Canada's only dedicated marine mammal rescue facility. Each year the team responds to over 300 marine animal emergencies, including the rescue and rehabilitation of sick, injured, or orphaned animals and the disentanglement of sea lions trapped by marine debris.

The Be Seal Smart video is available online, and the public is encouraged to watch and share it to help protect B.C.'s marine wildlife. The video can be found here.

About Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Society

The Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Society ("VAMMR") runs Canada's only dedicated marine mammal rescue facility. Each year the team responds to over 300 marine animal emergencies, including the rescue and rehabilitation of sick, injured, or orphaned animals and the disentanglement of sea lions trapped by marine debris. Hundreds of marine mammals (from seals, sea lions, and sea otters to small cetaceans) have been given a second chance at life thanks to VAMMR.

VAMMR is an independent registered charity proud to be working in partnership with the Vancouver Aquarium. Donations will go directly to VAMMR and help rescue, rehabilitate, and release marine mammals in distress. You can provide your support by donating today at www.vammr.org.

About Vancouver Aquarium

Since opening in 1956, the Vancouver Aquarium has connected more than 40 million people from around the world to our oceans and inspired them to take action to address key threats. Located in Stanley Park, the Vancouver Aquarium is home to hundreds of incredible species. The Vancouver Aquarium is a fully accredited member of Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums (AMMPA), Canada's Accredited Zoos and Aquariums (CAZA), and Humane Conservation Certified by American Humane.

