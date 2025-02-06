VANCOUVER AQUARIUM LAUNCHES NEW EXHIBIT, Survival of the Slowest

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - The Vancouver Aquarium is excited to launch a new exhibit, Survival of the Slowest, opening on Friday, February 7.

Survival of the Slowest, an all-new interactive exhibit, is your reminder to slow down and appreciate the moment… together. From close-up encounters with masters of mellow—like sloths and armadillos—to hands-on experiences and daily animal presentations, you'll discover how takin' it slow can be a superpower. Until September 1, guests will have a daily opportunity to get up close with some of the animals in this exhibit.

Take a pause and explore questions like: Can slow and steady really win the race? Does smaller sometimes mean smarter? How do some animals gain an edge by conserving energy instead of rushing forward? Each exhibit uncovers the hidden benefits of nature's slower pace, showcasing how some animals eat less, move less, or hide better to survive and thrive.

With live presentations and hands-on interactions led by our wildlife experts, you'll get up close with these masters of mellow and see how they play the game of survival on their own terms. Slow down and discover that, in nature, sometimes taking it easy is the ultimate advantage.

"Survival of the Slowest is an opportunity to discover animals who evolved to be slow as part of their survival strategy. We are excited to bring this new exhibit, the latest in a series of limited time offerings, to encounter new animals and further explore the wonders of the natural world" said Vancouver Aquarium Executive Director Clint Wright.

"We always assume that being bigger, stronger and faster in the animal kingdom is ideal, however Survival of the Slowest exhibit highlights how species use their slow pace as a survival approach," said Vancouver Aquarium Animal Care Director Mackenzie Neale.

From February 7 to February 17, the Aquarium has two exciting promotions, Free Child admission with a regular admission purchase and members Bring a Friend for Free during this period. Visitors can go to www.vanaqua.org/tickets to book their tickets today.

