Soak Up the Magic of This Holiday Season at Vancouver Aquarium

"The holiday season is one of the most exciting times at the Aquarium because not only are family favourites returning but also, a new 4-D film is playing, Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer. We are also proud to partner for the 4th year with the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau for a toy drive," said Vancouver Aquarium CEO, Clint Wright.

"For over 94 years, the families we serve have felt the warmth of the holidays because of the shared generosity of our community through the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau," says Chris Bayliss, Executive Director, Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau.

"The support we receive from community partners, like the Vancouver Aquarium, help us bring smiles to the faces of children and families. By hosting their annual toy drive, the Vancouver Aquarium not only creates a giving opportunity for their customers, but also demonstrate their willingness to give back to those in their community."

Experience the magic of the season like never before at Holiday Splash! Vancouver Aquarium transforms into an enchanting winter wonderland beneath the waves, nestled in the heart of Stanley Park. Immerse yourself in the glow of over 1 million twinkling lights and festive decor that fill every corner of Canada's largest aquarium. Capture unforgettable moments with family at our Jelly Snow Globe, a picture-perfect backdrop for your next holiday card. And for a limited time, guests can enjoy the family favourite Scuba Claus makes a magical splash surrounded by adorable aquatic animals, spreading Fishmas spirit during three daily dive shows. Don't miss the excitement of our newest 4-D experience, where Rudolph and friends whisk you away to the North Pole Aquarium members will be offered a "Bring A Friend for Free" opportunity from November 12 to 24.

This holiday season, Vancouver Aquarium is hosting Breakfast with Santa on December 1, 8, 15, 22 and 23 at 11 am or 12:30 pm options available. Breakfast with Santa is an enchanting opportunity to not only indulge in a feast of festive food favourites but also, Santa himself will make a special appearance, granting holiday wishes before diving with the fishes! Afterward, explore Canada's largest aquarium and soak up more holiday magic with your family during Holiday Splash, where the wonders of the sea meet festive cheer!

Breakfast with Santa tickets are limited, so don't wait – reserve your table today. Holiday Splash starts on Tuesday, November 12, so plan your visit today at www.vanaqua.org/holidaysplash

Media visits encouraged on the first day of Holiday Splash.

Photos attached.

About Vancouver Aquarium

Since opening in 1956, the Vancouver Aquarium has connected more than 40 million people from around the world to our oceans and inspired them to take action to address key threats. Located in Stanley Park, the Vancouver Aquarium is home to hundreds of incredible species. The Vancouver Aquarium is a fully accredited member of Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums (AMMPA), Canada's Accredited Zoos and Aquariums (CAZA), and Humane Conservation Certified by American Humane.

About Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Centre

Internationally renowned for its groundbreaking stranded marine mammal medical program, the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Society (VAMMR) responds to over 300 marine mammal emergencies annually and runs Canada's only dedicated marine mammal hospital facility. Over the 60 years in operation, VAMMR has successfully rescued and rehabilitated over 3000 marine mammals.

About Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau

The Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau, which was established in 1930, serves as a centralized year-round warehouse for toys and gifts to be gathered, sorted, and shipped to up local Christmas Bureaus and many other community agencies that offer holiday giving programs. By way of this specialized network, the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau (LMCB) distributes approx. 100,000 toys to Vancouver, Lower Mainland, and Fraser Valley children and has recently added agencies on Vancouver Island and in the interior of BC to its network. In addition to the regional work, the LMCB also serves as the Christmas Bureau for Vancouver residents.

