Vancouver Aquarium Launches Fin-Tastic Fall Days

Immerse yourself in interactive fall fun with our limited time 4D movie, kelp forest maze, spooky scavenger hunts, and hands-on Shipwreck Wet Lab experience. Connect with curious creatures during seasonal animal programs, like Bat Talks! And watch in amazement as skilled underwater pumpkin carvers bring creations to life, surrounded by their aquatic friends.

"As we approach the Fall, this is a fantastic opportunity for families to have not only an enjoyable time but also, learn about the wonders of the ocean through the various activities we have starting September 28," said Vancouver Aquarium CEO Clint Wright.

Move over pumpkin spice foods, the Vancouver Aquarium has a delicious array of sweet and savory cool-weather comfort foods inspired by the season. Warm up with our limited-time Bat's Brew, served in a souvenir bat mug and perfect for a cozy fall day. Indulge in seasonal treats like our specialty pumpkin cookies, or dive into hearty fall favourites like our award-winning sustainable seafood chowder.

Harvest the magic of the season with the whole family at Vancouver Aquarium's Fin-tastic Fall Days, September 28 - October 31. Find out more at www.vanaqua.org.

About Vancouver Aquarium

Since opening in 1956, the Vancouver Aquarium has connected over 50 million people from around the world to our oceans and inspired them to address key threats. Located in Stanley Park, the Vancouver Aquarium is home to over 65,000 incredible animals. The Vancouver Aquarium is a fully accredited member of Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums (AMMPA), Canada's Accredited Zoos and Aquariums (CAZA), and is Humane Conservation Certified by American Humane.

