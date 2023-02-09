VANCOUVER AQUARIUM LAUNCHES NEW EXHIBIT, NATURE'S NINJAS: Defenses of the Animal Kingdom

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - The Vancouver Aquarium is excited to launch a new exhibit, Nature's Ninjas: Defenses of the Animal Kingdom, opening on Friday, February 10. This exhibit has 17 animal habitats that highlight the defensive mechanisms of these animals.

Discover some of the animal kingdom's most clever defense mechanisms up close during an all-new interactive exhibit at Vancouver Aquarium. Come face to face with some unique new animals, like the spiky four-toed hedgehog, and the armoured three-banded armadillo. This exhibit will be an opportunity to learn all about their self-defense techniques during engaging small group talks with dedicated animal interpreters and get hands-on with larger-than-life interactive displays that show just how impressive these creatures' sneaky strategies are.

Tri-color milk snakes use poison to defend themselves while day geckos have the ability to drop their tails when attacked.

"In the wild almost every living species is food for something else, consequently animals have a variety of defensive strategies to meet these challenges. This exhibit unpacks the mystery of some of the coolest animals that adults and children alike will enjoy exploring in Nature's Ninjas: Defenses in the Animal Kingdom," said Vancouver Aquarium Executive Director Clint Wright.

Until September 4, guests will have an opportunity daily to get up close with some of the animals in this exhibit. Small group presentations will also be available to learn more in-depth information about the 17 animal habitats in this exhibit.

"Nature's Ninjas is an opportunity to learn about new and exciting animals. The more we understand about these animals, the more we can help conserve their environment," said Vancouver Aquarium Animal Care Director Mackenzie Neale.

Since opening in 1956, the Vancouver Aquarium has connected more than 40 million people from around the world to our oceans and inspired them to take action to address key threats. Located in Stanley Park, the Vancouver Aquarium is home to hundreds of incredible species. The Vancouver Aquarium is a fully accredited member of Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums (AMMPA), Canada's Accredited Zoos and Aquariums (CAZA), and is Humane Conservation Certified by American Humane.

The Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Centre is a hospital for sick, injured or orphaned marine mammals. The Rescue Centre rescues stranded marine mammals and rehabilitates them for release back into their natural habitat. www.mmrpatients.org

