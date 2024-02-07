VANCOUVER AQUARIUM LAUNCHES NEW EXHIBIT, Monsters of the Abyss

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - The Vancouver Aquarium is excited to launch a new exhibit, Monsters of the Abyss, opening on Friday, February 9.

Monsters of the Abyss is an all-new interactive exhibit that highlights the past and present of aquatic animals through interactive displays, live exhibits, and supersized skeletons such as megalodon and Spinosaurus. Sink your teeth into history as you learn about extinction-level events and discover why these creatures were so universally feared.

Discover the creatures that roam our oceans, rivers and lakes in this exhibit that also includes daily expert Animal Talks. Until September 2, guests will have a daily opportunity to get up close with some of the animals in this exhibit.

"Monsters of the Abyss is a chance to explore and learn about aquatic predators. This exhibit unpacks these little-known species and their unique histories," said Vancouver Aquarium Executive Director Clint Wright.

"We always hope that the wonders of the aquatic world will inspire guests. Monsters of the Abyss is an opportunity to learn about new and exciting animals," said Vancouver Aquarium Animal Care Director Mackenzie Neale.

Visitors can go to www.vanaqua.org/tickets to book their tickets today.

About Monsters of the Abyss

Lurking beneath the water and shrouded along the shores, Monsters of the Abyss is a limited time event bringing Earth's most famous and feared aquatic predators to Vancouver Aquarium. Marvel at new scaly, exotic creatures that are making our tanks home. Sink your teeth into the history of our rivers, lakes and streams as you discover fossils and extinction-level events that these creatures faced. Learn about bold, fearsome predators in daily Animal Talks, an expert-led educational opportunity to experience these animals. Connect with the mysterious and incredible at Monsters of the Abyss, only at Vancouver Aquarium in 2024.

About Vancouver Aquarium

Since opening in 1956, the Vancouver Aquarium has connected more than 40 million people from around the world to our oceans and inspired them to take action to address key threats. Located in Stanley Park, the Vancouver Aquarium is home to hundreds of incredible species. The Vancouver Aquarium is a fully accredited member of Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums (AMMPA), Canada's Accredited Zoos and Aquariums (CAZA), and is Humane Conservation Certified by American Humane.

About Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Society

The Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Society ("VAMMR") runs Canada's only dedicated marine mammal rescue facility. Each year the team responds to over 300 marine animal emergencies, including the rescue and rehabilitation of sick, injured, or orphaned animals and the disentanglement of sea lions trapped by marine debris. Hundreds of marine mammals (from seals, sea lions, and sea otters to small cetaceans) have been given a second chance at life thanks to VAMMR.

VAMMR is an independent registered charity proud to be working in partnership with the Vancouver Aquarium. Donations will go directly to VAMMR and help rescue, rehabilitate, and release marine mammals in distress. You can provide your support by donating today at www.vammr.org.

