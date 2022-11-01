Vancouver Aquarium Celebrates the Season with a one-of-a-kind Holiday Splash

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - The Vancouver Aquarium is excited to launch their Holiday Splash experience that promises fun for the whole family. Holiday Splash runs Saturday, November 12 to Monday, January 2, 2022, and brings back traditional favourites such as Scuba Claus and Jelly Snow Globe.

Explore oceans of holiday magic during Holiday Splash at Vancouver Aquarium! Tweet this Explore oceans of holiday magic during Holiday Splash at Vancouver Aquarium! [For a limited time,] Discover Scuba Claus diving daily and sharing holiday cheer with all who come to visit. Delight in the wonder of the season as you snuggle up for THE POLAR EXPRESS™ 4D Experience® and experience our enchanting Jelly Snow Globe surrounded by more than 65,000 incredible animals. Make magical memories this holiday season. Book your visit today! (CNW Group/Vancouver Aquarium)

Oceans of holiday magic will arrive at the Vancouver Aquarium starting Saturday, November 12. Holiday Splash is pleased to see the return of Scuba Claus sharing the spirit of the season with some of our 65,000 incredible animals. Explore an underwater winter wonderland of twinkling lights and trimmed trees, where holiday favorites like THE POLAR EXPRESS™ 4D Experience® and our enchanting Jelly Snow Globe return to delight your whole family. Immerse yourself in the magic of the season with scrumptious treats and new festive animal programming.

The Jelly Snow Globe at the Vancouver Aquarium provides an opportunity for a unique family photo. The gift shop features local artists, including Indigenous artists and locally made products that are perfect for your holiday shopping. When visitors purchase a stingray stuffie from the Aquarium gift shop at 50 per cent off regular price, they will be donated to the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau. Aquarium members will be offered a "Bring A Friend for Free" opportunity from November 12 to 20.

"This will be the most exciting winter event yet. With so many exciting things to see, you'll want to come back more than once. We are delighted to partner again this year with the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau for a toy drive," said Vancouver Aquarium Executive Director Clint Wright.

"For over 90 years, the families we serve have felt the warmth of the holidays because of the shared generosity of our community through the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau," says Chris Bayliss, Executive Director, Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau. "We are very grateful for the support we receive from community partners like the Vancouver Aquarium who, by hosting their annual toy drive, not only create a giving opportunity for their customers, but also demonstrate their willingness to give back to their community."

Another tradition returning to the Aquarium is its Marine Mammal Rescue Centre's Home for the Holidays, where a group of remaining animals are returned in December to their natural home. This heartwarming event reminds everyone of an Aquarium core mission, the Rescue, Rehabilitation and Release of marine mammals.

Holiday Splash starts on Saturday, November 12 so, don't miss out on the biggest splash of the season, plan your visit today at www.vanaqua.org/holiday.

Photos attached.

Since opening in 1956, the Vancouver Aquarium has connected more than 40 million people from around the world to our oceans and inspired them to take action to address key threats. Located in Stanley Park, the Vancouver Aquarium is home to hundreds of incredible species. The Vancouver Aquarium is a fully accredited member of Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums (AMMPA), Canada's Accredited Zoos and Aquariums (CAZA), and Humane Conservation Certified by American Humane.

The Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Centre is a hospital for sick, injured or orphaned marine mammals. The Rescue Centre rescues stranded marine mammals and rehabilitates them for release back into their natural habitat. www.mmrpatients.org

About Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau

The Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau, which was established in 1930, serves as a centralized year-round warehouse for toys and gifts to be gathered, sorted, and shipped to up local Christmas Bureaus and many other community agencies that offer holiday giving programs. By way of this specialized network, the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau (LMCB) distributes approx. 100,000 toys to Vancouver, Lower Mainland, and Fraser Valley children and has recently added agencies on Vancouver Island and in the interior of BC to its network. In addition to the regional work, the LMCB also serves as the Christmas Bureau for Vancouver residents.

SOURCE Vancouver Aquarium

For further information: Todd Hauptman, Communications Manager, [email protected], 604-376-2252