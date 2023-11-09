Vancouver Aquarium Announces Second Burn Fund Friday on November 24

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - The Vancouver Aquarium is excited to announce the return of Burn Fund Friday in partnership with the BC Professional Fire Fighters' Burn Fund to donate all general admissions proceeds on Friday, November 24. Burn Fund Friday will also encourage Vancouver Aquarium members to donate on this day.

Fire fighter volunteers will be on site with "Sparky", the team's mascot, to greet guests and a fire truck will be on site for families to enjoy. These activities will take place in the Bill Reid Plaza and throughout the Aquarium on November 24.

Burn Fund Friday happens on Friday, November 24 at the Vancouver Aquarium (CNW Group/Vancouver Aquarium) Burn Fund Friday is on Friday, November 24 at the Vancouver Aquarium. (CNW Group/Vancouver Aquarium)

Proceeds from Burn Fund Friday will support the Burn Fund's burn survivor programs, including Burn Camp and the Home Away Program, which provides accommodations to survivors, fire fighters and their families who must travel to Vancouver for medical treatment.

"We are thrilled to be partnering again this year with the BC Professional Fire fighters' Burn Fund for Burn Fund Friday at the Vancouver Aquarium. November 24th is our chance to support the incredible work being done by their team," said Vancouver Aquarium Executive Director Clint Wright.

"Thank you to the Vancouver Aquarium leadership team who has, again this year, agreed to generously donate proceeds from admission tickets on Friday, November 24," says Jeff Sauvé, Executive Director, BC Professional Fire Fighters' Burn Fund. "We are grateful for their support and looking forward to adding additional fun, learning and fire fighter displays for those visiting the Vancouver Aquarium on that day."

Guests will also be able to enjoy the Aquarium's annual Holiday Splash activities, which run November 12, 2023 to January 7, 2024. The Aquarium will be illuminated by over 1 million twinkling lights and decorated with dazzling holiday décor. Scuba Claus will do daily dives at 11:30 am and 2:30 pm. until December 24. The family favourite film THE POLAR EXPRESS™ 4D Experience returns. Get a photo with your family at glow of the Jelly Snow Globe, a magical backdrop surrounded by over 65,000 incredible animals. Along with festive treats, check out the animals from the North Pole at the new Arctic Wet Lab, and join the search party in a Holiday Scavenger Hunt. Aquarium members will be offered a "Bring A Friend for Free" opportunity from November 12 to 19.

Wright encourages all possible guests to book their reservation now at www.vanaqua.org/tickets and help the BC Professional Fire Fighters' Burn Fund on Friday, November 24.

Since opening in 1956, the Vancouver Aquarium has connected more than 40 million people from around the world to our oceans and inspired them to take action to address key threats. Located in Stanley Park, the Vancouver Aquarium is home to hundreds of incredible species. The Vancouver Aquarium is a fully accredited member of Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums (AMMPA), Canada's Accredited Zoos and Aquariums (CAZA), and Humane Conservation Certified by American Humane.

The Vancouver Aquarium is proud to come on board as a Platinum Sponsor during the 26th Anniversary of Bright Nights in Stanley Park. Each year, hundreds of fire fighters from across the province come together to create magical light displays at Bright Nights. This year, live entertainment and photo opportunities with Santa will complement the twinkling light displays. Bright Nights in Stanley Park is open daily from November 30, 2023 to January 1, 2024 (excluding Christmas) and admission is by donation.

About the Burn Fund : Established in 1978 by the BC Professional Fire Fighters' Association, the Burn Fund is supported by more than 4,300 professional fire fighters from 55 communities in BC and the Yukon. These fire fighters donate their time and skills to support burn survivors. They also work to increase the public's knowledge about fire and burn prevention. The Burn Fund Executive and Board of Directors are represented by professional fire fighters, medical staff, and volunteers from across BC.

