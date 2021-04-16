Value Chain Solutions - Heartland Complex Expansion Project -- Comment Period on the Draft Tailored Impact Statement Guidelines and Draft Public Participation Plan

OTTAWA, ON, April 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is conducting an impact assessment for the proposed Value Chain Solutions - Heartland Complex Expansion Project. The project would expand the approved Heartland Project, a bitumen upgrader and refinery, located in Alberta's Industrial Heartland, about 18 kilometres northeast of Fort Saskatchewan.

As part of the planning phase in the impact assessment process, the Agency invites the public and Indigenous groups to review and provide feedback on the draft Tailored Impact Statement Guidelines (draft Guidelines) and the draft Public Participation Plan (draft Plan).

The draft Guidelines outline the project-specific factors that will be considered in the assessment and provide direction to the proponent, Value Chain Solutions Inc., on the information and studies required in its Impact Statement. The draft Plan explains how the public will be engaged throughout the review process and provides details on how and when public participation opportunities will take place for each phase of the impact assessment.

Virtual information sessions will be held during the comment period.

Written comments in either official language will be accepted until May 17, 2021.

Comments can be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 81148). All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

The Agency recognizes it is more challenging to undertake meaningful public engagement and Indigenous consultation in light of the circumstances arising from COVID-19. The Agency continues to assess the situation, adjust consultation activities and provide flexibility as needed in order to prioritize the health and safety of all Canadians and conduct meaningful engagement with interested groups.

As next steps, the Agency will consider all input received and finalize the Tailored Impact Statement Guidelines and the Public Participation Plan. Afterwards, the Agency will post the Notice of Commencement for the project and start the impact statement phase. There will be other opportunities for the public and Indigenous groups to participate throughout the impact assessment process.

For more information on the project, the review process and alternative means of submitting comments, visit canada.ca/iaac.

