Urgent Call to Vaccinate all Teachers and Education Workers

TORONTO, April 7, 2021 /CNW/ - "The Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association acknowledges the progress made today to extend eligibility for vaccinations to Special Education workers province-wide and all education workers in select hot spot areas. There remains, however, an urgency to place priority on vaccinating teachers and all education workers throughout the province given next week's provincial school break.

The dedicated teachers and education workers in Catholic schools continue to work diligently to meet the needs of students and families while supporting the continuity of learning throughout this pandemic. A mandate for the urgent vaccination of all teachers and education workers is called for at this time," said OCSTA President Daly.

The Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association is the provincial voice for publicly funded Catholic education. Founded in 1930, OCSTA represents the interests of Catholic school boards that collectively educates approximately 600,000 students in Ontario, from Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12.

SOURCE Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association

For further information: or to arrange an interview, please contact: Sharon McMillan, Director of Communications, Tel: 416-460-7937 / E-mail: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.ocsta.on.ca

