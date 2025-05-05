Ontario's Catholic School Trustees Elect Regional Leadership and Honour Outstanding Service at 2025 AGM

TORONTO, May 5, 2025 /CNW/ - The Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association (OCSTA) recently celebrated the Association's 95th Anniversary at the Annual General Meeting and Conference in Markham. The event provided an opportunity for Trustees to focus on the issues and achievements having impact on Ontario's strong and vibrant publicly funded Catholic school system. This year's Annual Meeting also included the announcement of election results for the OCSTA Board of Directors.

"I am pleased to acknowledge with gratitude all the candidates who put their name forward to serve the mission of Catholic education at the provincial level as an OCSTA Regional Director. The newly acclaimed and elected trustees accept the call to serve Catholic education and share a commitment to place Christ and the teachings of the Catholic Church at the centre of students' learning experiences. I look forward to serving with them in the best interest of Catholic Education," said OCSTA President Michael Bellmore.

OCSTA Regional Directors – Election Results:

Region 1: Colleen Landers, Northeastern CDSB (Acclaimed)

Region 2: Paul Landry, Kenora CDSB (Acclaimed)

Region 3 (At Large): Glenn Sheculski, Northeastern CDSB (Acclaimed)

Region 4: Lori Di Castri, Bruce-Grey CDSB (Acclaimed)

Region 5: John Van Heck, St. Clair CDSB (Acclaimed)

Region 9: Morgan Ste. Marie, Durham CDSB (Acclaimed)

Region 10: Brian Evoy, Algonquin & Lakeshore CDSB (Acclaimed)

Region 11: Danny Di Lorenzo, Niagara CDSB (Acclaimed)

*CDSB – Catholic District School Board

Regions 6, 7, 8, 12 and 13 are represented by Trustees who are appointed by their respective boards. View the complete list of the OCSTA Board of Directors here.

OCSTA Awards Program

The Association was pleased to acknowledge outstanding Catholic education leadership and service through the annual OCSTA Awards Program. This year's awards recognized the following individuals:

2025 OCSTA Trustee Award of Merit Recipient:

Trustee David Howard, Vice-Chair, Renfrew County CDSB (view profile)

2025 OCSTA Special Award Recipient

Most Reverend Fred Colli, Retired Bishop, Diocese of Thunder Bay (view profile)

2025 OCSTA Student Trustee Alumni Award Recipients

Aaron Paul and Ajoy Paul, Former Student Trustees, Durham CDSB (view profile)

The Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association is the provincial voice for publicly funded Catholic education. Founded in 1930, OCSTA represents the interests of Catholic school boards that collectively educates approximately 600,000 students in Ontario, from Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12.

