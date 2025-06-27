OCSTA Statement Regarding Provincial Supervision of School Boards

TORONTO, June 27, 2025 /CNW/ - The Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association and the province's 29 Catholic District School Boards, share the government's commitment to good stewardship of resources, accountability and fiscal responsibility. While acknowledging the appointment of supervisors at four school boards, we were pleased to hear Minister Calandra's recognition that, "most boards across Ontario are doing the right thing."

Building on recent productive conversations, we look forward to on-going discussions with Minister Calandra and Ministry of Education officials regarding the unique circumstances of certain school boards as well as, challenges associated with rising sick leave costs, special education and student transportation funding.

As the locally elected representatives of the Catholic community, Catholic School Trustees remain united in their conviction to "place Christ and the teachings of the Catholic Church at the centre" of students' learning experiences.

www.ocsta.on.ca

SOURCE Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association

Michael Bellmore, President, Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association; For interviews or more information please contact: Sharon McMillan, OCSTA Director of Communications - [email protected] / 416-460-7937