Providing a Voice for the Electorate in Ontario's Education System

TORONTO, May 29, 2025 /CNW/ - In recent years, various factors have created pressures in the management and delivery of quality education in Ontario, at the same time Catholic school boards have remained committed to responsible stewardship and to advocating for the increase in funding and flexibility to address the various needs of students and families.

The distinctive feature of Ontario's ever improving education system has been the involvement and recognition of parents, students, teachers, trustees, community partners and the electorate in the overall design and delivery of education. Catholic school trustees, like their French and public school trustee counterparts, bring a perspective to the role of school board governance that gives a voice to the community in areas like school naming and School Resource Officers, while understanding the importance of collaborating with the government and education partners to ensure adequate resourcing and funding to support student achievement.

We look forward to examining the proposed legislation Supporting Children and Students Act, 2025, and to contributing to the legislative process the distinctive perspective and experience of Ontario's Catholic school boards and the ratepayers they represent.

The Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association is the provincial voice for publicly funded Catholic education. Founded in 1930, OCSTA represents the interests of Catholic school boards that collectively educate approximately 570,000 students in Ontario, from Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12.

