Urgent Appeal for Support from The Salvation Army in British Columbia to Reach $4.2 Million Goal

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - As of December 15, The Salvation Army in British Columbia has raised a vital $2.4 million through its iconic Christmas kettles. However, with a fundraising goal of $4.2 million and only 5 days left in the campaign, the organization is facing a critical challenge as most communities are witnessing a decline in donation support compared to last year.

Despite the festive spirit and the generosity traditionally associated with the holiday season, The Salvation Army is almost 2.5% behind its fundraising efforts from the same period last year. This shortfall amounts to $63,000, posing a significant obstacle to the organization's ability to provide essential services to those in need.

The decline in donations comes at a time when the demand for The Salvation Army's assistance has surged by 30%. This increase in demand is particularly notable in some communities, where vulnerable individuals and families are grappling with unprecedented challenges exacerbated by the ongoing global situation.

Recent research conducted by The Salvation Army shows that 2 in 3 British Columbians experienced food insecurity in the past year. 21% of British Columbians report skipping or reducing the size of at least one meal because they cannot afford to buy groceries. Also concerning is that almost three-quarters of Canadians struggled with food affordability last year, driving up the usage of food bank services.

The Salvation Army is urging British Columbians to rally together and make a concerted effort to bridge the gap in donations. The $4.2 million fundraising goal is crucial to supporting the organization's diverse programs, which include providing food, shelter, and other vital services to individuals and families facing hardship.

Captain Gina Haggett, Divisional Secretary for Public Relations, The Salvation Army BC Division, emphasized the urgency of the situation. "We are very worried. The need is great all across the province, so we need the public's help to help others. Many of those coming to us are no longer the most vulnerable in society — they're are friends, our neighbors, and our family members. They need our help, but we simply cannot do it alone; we need the financial support of the public."

Donations to The Salvation Army can be made through various channels, including the iconic Christmas kettles, online at SalvationArmy.ca, or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a significant impact and help The Salvation Army continue its mission of serving those who are most vulnerable in our communities.

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882 and has grown to become one of the largest direct providers of social services in the country. The Salvation Army gives hope and support to vulnerable people in 400 communities across Canada and in more than 130 countries around the world. Its community and social service activities include: hunger relief for individuals and families through food banks and feeding programs; shelter for people experiencing homelessness and support for those needing housing; rehabilitation for those struggling with substance-use recovery; long-term care and palliative care; Christmas assistance such as food hampers and toys; after-school programs, camps and school nutrition programs for children and youth; and life-skills classes, such as budgeting, cooking for a family, and anger management. When you give to The Salvation Army, you are investing in the future of people in your community.

