The Salvation Army Partners with Walmart Canada to Help Those Faced with Impossible Choices This Christmas Season

Walmart Canada to match in-store kettle donations up to $100,000

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - In collaboration with Walmart Canada, the 15th annual "Fill the Kettle Day" will play an instrumental role in ensuring the immediate needs of those struggling in our community are met during the festive season.

During Fill the Kettle Day on Saturday, December 21, Walmart Canada will generously match donations made by individuals to Salvation Army Christmas kettles in participating Walmart Canada stores nationwide, up to a maximum of $100,000.

Kettle Host at Walmart (CNW Group/The Salvation Army British Columbia Division)

"Every day, more people are struggling with tough decisions," says Captain Gina Hagget, Divisional Director for Public Relations. "A recent survey by The Salvation Army found that one in four parents ate less so their children or family members could eat. People across the country are facing impossible choices. With generous donors, supporters and partners such as Walmart Canada, The Salvation Army can be their answer and give hope to vulnerable people when it matters most."

Since 2007, Walmart Canada and its customers have contributed over $44 million to The Salvation Army.

With a fundraising goal of $4.5 million, the Christmas Kettle Campaign supports programs and services throughout the province. Last year, more than 1.7 million visits were made to The Salvation Army for assistance across British Columbia.

When you donate to a Christmas kettle, funds raised stay in the local community to give people hope today and every day. Donations provide food, shelter, and essential services to those struggling to make ends meet, ensuring they have the help they need during the holiday season and beyond.

"Your generosity on Fill the Kettle Day will alleviate the daily burdens faced by those striving to make ends meet," says Captain Haggett. "Together, we can provide encouragement to those affected by poverty and help them overcome obstacles and achieve their goals."

The Salvation Army deeply thanks compassionate donors, supporters, and partners like Walmart Canada for helping struggling community members find hope and assistance.

We urge you to donate to a local Christmas kettle, which also offers a tap-and-go option.

