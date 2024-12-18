Downtown Eastside Residents to be Treated to Special Christmas Meal

The Salvation Army is preparing over 600 plates this year that will feature sliced roast turkey (dark & white meat), mashed potato, gravy, stuffing, and seasonal vegetables with berry pie and coffee or tea. Guest will be treated to hot chocolate at the entrance to help stay warm while they wait. Everyone who attends will also receive a Christmas Sunshine Gift Bag that include basic hygiene items and warm clothing accessories. Over 100 volunteers are set to help serve on Christmas Day.

When: December 25th, 11am - 2pm (doors close at 1:30pm)

Where: 119 E Cordova St. Vancouver, BC

You can help provide meals for the community. The organization is able to create each Christmas Day Lunch for about $7 per plate and donations are accepted online at VancouverHarbourLightSA.ca.

About The Salvation Army:



The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882 and has grown to become the largest non-governmental direct provider of social services in the country.

The Salvation Army gives hope and support to vulnerable people today and every day in 400 communities across Canada and more than 130 countries around the world.

