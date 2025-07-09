Powell River Thrift Store Closing

POWELL RIVER, BC, July 9, 2025 /CNW/ - After a difficult decision, due to financial instability with rising costs, The Salvation Army is closing the Thrift Store located at #1-7030 Alberni Street in Powell River.

The store will close on August 9, and the final day donations will be accepted will be July 12. Leading up to the final day the Thrift Store will be open, various closing-out sales will be held starting mid-July.

"The decision to close the store did not come easily, and we are deeply saddened," says Major Rosanne Fraser, Powell River Salvation Army Church and Community Services. "We will continue to give hope to those in the community who need our help through our programs and services."

Moving forward, the organization will focus its efforts on operating its social service programs, which will continue to serve the community at the Powell River Salvation Army Church and Community Services on Joyce Ave. There The Salvation Army will continue to offer emergency food hampers, grab-n-go food supports, used clothing, Send-a-Kid-to-Camp, spiritual care, Emergency Disaster Services (EDS) supports and mobile feeding within the community. Food and monetary donations will continue to be gratefully received at the Joyce Avenue location.

The Salvation Army has helped individuals and families in Powell River since 1956, serving with compassion and without discrimination and providing hope for those in need. Today, the Army runs several programs and services, including community meals, Christmas hampers, children & youth programs and much more.

"We would like to thank the community for years of dedicated patronage and encourage the public to continue to shop at other local thrift stores in Powell River," says Major Fraser. "There will still be plenty of other ways to support the work of The Salvation Army through volunteer and donation opportunities."

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882 and has grown to become one of the largest providers of social services in the country. Working in over 50 communities in B.C. and 400 communities across Canada we provide practical, compassionate support to meet basic human needs. Our programs and services feed clothe and shelter those in need, while helping others escape violence and addiction. By giving people hope, we transform lives of British Columbians today and every day.

