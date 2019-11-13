UQAT-Polytechnique mining environment research program - the only one of its kind worldwide - to be renewed to 2026

Together the industrial partners will invest a total of $11.2 million in research from 2020 to 2026. This investment will also allow the team of researchers to secure additional funding from government research granting agencies so it can continue to develop its impressive research program.

"RIME will be able to adjust and adapt its research programming based on the needs identified, while continuing to develop the themes that were central to the first phase of its activities," says Bruno Bussière, holder of the NSERC-UQAT Industrial Research Chair in Mine Site Reclamation and scientific director of RIME at UQAT. "It will focus on eight overarching themes: mine site reclamation, the circular economy applied to mines, the geotechnical and environmental stability of mine tailings storage areas, water quality prediction, mine water management and treatment, transport of contaminants in the environment, the influence of climate conditions, and sharing knowledge with communities." This program will be implemented by a team of internationally recognized experts made up of some twenty professors affiliated with the two universities. They will also be supported by colleagues from across Québec, the rest of Canada, and around the world. "Ultimately, one of the Institute's biggest contributions is the training it provides to tomorrow's mining and environmental experts. And these young professionals come from all over the world," adds Thomas Pabst, assistant professor in the Department of Civil, Geological, and Mining Engineering and scientific director of RIME at Polytechnique Montréal.

"Innovation is key to improving mining industry practices. RIME plays a big role in the evolution of our environmental and sustainable development practices. As industrial partners, we are convinced that it's essential to continue building on and developing the Institute's activities," says Pascal Lavoie, chair of the RIME UQAT-Polytechnique Executive Council. "It's important to keep in mind that for the mining industry, seven years is a long time. So the fact that we're willing to make such a big commitment once again shows we truly believe in RIME's mission."

Overview of the first phase (2013–2019)

The first phase of RIME UQAT-Polytechnique activities will have enabled just over 75 students to earn a master's or doctorate degree. Over 30 major research projects were carried out in addition to those launched by the three Canada Research Chairs and the Industrial Research Chair. Research investments totaled more than $29 million in all, with $10 million from industrial partners and $19 million in grants from granting agencies.

RIME UQAT-Polytechnique: a unique partnership delivering solid, sustainable solutions!

SOURCE Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue (UQAT)

For further information: Stéphanie Duchesne, Director, Communications and Recruitment Service, Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Tel.: 819 762-0971 ext. 2222, Cellular: 819 763-2538, Toll-free: 1 877 870-8728, ext. 2222, E-mail: stephanie.duchesne@uqat.ca; Annie Touchette, Senior Advisor, Communications and Public Relations Service, Polytechnique Montréal, Tel.: 514 340-4711 ext. 4415, Cellular: 514 231-8133, E-mail: annie.touchette@polymtl.ca

Related Links

http://www.uqat.ca/

