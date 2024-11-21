VAL-D'OR, QC and MONTREAL, Nov. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - The Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue (UQAT) and the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) are announcing new master's and Ph.D. programs in Indigenous Studies. With their creation, the two Université du Québec institutions become the first universities in Canada to offer French-language graduate programs in the field.

Creating the programs aligns with the vision of the INRS-UQAT Joint Research Unit in Indigenous Studies. Established in 2020, it aims to transform the relational dynamics and modes of interaction between the academic and Indigenous spheres in order to highlight the contribution of Indigenous peoples to humanity's cultural heritage and the future of societies.

By pooling their strengths and expertise, UQAT and INRS are offering specialized programs with a distinctive pedagogical approach that integrates both Indigenous and scientific knowledge.

"Thanks to their complementary expertise and close ties with local partners, UQAT and INRS faculty members will contribute to training a generation of researchers committed to a more just and equitable society, by promoting social innovation and the democratization of knowledge," says UQAT rector Vincent Rousson.

"Building on the long-standing collaboration between our two institutions, these programs feature interactive, collaborative, and multidisciplinary pedagogical approaches. Co-constructing and mobilizing knowledge, which will be central to the programs, are well-established practices at UQAT's School of Indigenous Studies and at INRS's Urbanisation Culture Société Research Centre," adds INRS Chief Executive Officer Luc-Alain Giraldeau.

Programs unique in Quebec

The programs will use innovative pedagogical approaches such as talking circles, sharing workshops, and meetings with Indigenous partners. In addition to identifying solutions for more harmonious coexistence, the cutting-edge research carried out for master's and Ph.D. projects will help co-construct knowledge in collaboration with knowledge holders and Indigenous authorities and organizations.

The work could address a plethora of topics related to the faculty's areas of expertise, such as law, administration, governance and self-determination, women's issues, Indigenous–non-Indigenous relations, and territorial and community development.

Graduates will have access to employment opportunities in a variety of sectors, including Indigenous communities, Indigenous organizations of all kinds, universities, federal and provincial government departments, and non-governmental organizations.

These joint programs will be offered full- and part-time at UQAT's School of Indigenous Studies and INRS's Urbanisation Culture Société Research Centre starting in Fall 2025.

About UQAT

For over 40 years, UQAT has been an exceptional, committed university in the community. With its three campuses, four centres, and numerous points of service, UQAT has over 7,000 students and offers more than 150 programs, including programs in Indigenous Studies. Its School of Indigenous Studies, which is unique in Quebec, stands out for its multidisciplinary and intercultural approach. Inclusive and respectful of Indigenous knowledge and cultures, its programs are offered virtually at all three university levels and cover a wide range of fields, such as Indigenous governance, territorial management, and social intervention.

About INRS

INRS is an academic institution dedicated exclusively to graduate research and training. For the past 55 years, it has actively contributed to Quebec's economic, social, and cultural development. INRS is first in Quebec and Canada in research intensity. It is made up of four interdisciplinary research and training centres located in Quebec City, Montreal, Laval, and Varennes, which focus their efforts on strategic sectors: water, earth, and environment (Eau Terre Environnement Research Centre); energy, materials, and telecommunications (Énergie Matériaux Télécommunications Research Centre); urbanization, culture, and society (Urbanisation Culture Société Research Centre); and health and biotechnology (Armand-Frappier Santé Biotechnologie Research Centre). The INRS community includes over 1,500 students, postdoctoral fellows, and faculty and staff members.

