ROUYN-NORANDA, QC , June 2, 2025 /CNW/ - The Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue (UQAT) is proud to announce the award of a new Canada Research Chair. Last March, the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, announced the creation of the Canada Research Chair in Geoenvironmental Engineering of Mine Waste in Cold Regions to be held by Vincent Boulanger-Martel, Professor at the Research Institute of Mines and Environment (RIME). Tier 2 Chairs are awarded to outstanding emerging researchers considered by their peers to have the potential to become leaders in their field.

Vincent Boulanger-Martel, Professor at the Research Institute of Mines and Environment. (CNW Group/Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue (UQAT))

Provide much-needed expertise to the Canadian mining community

Advances in technology and the world's growing demand for diverse natural resources have led to an increase in mining activity across the country and pushed mining operations farther away from populated mining regions. As a result, there is an increasing number of mining projects being developed in northern and remote regions of Canada. The development of such mining projects brings numerous unique technical, environmental, and social acceptability challenges. Curently, only few solutions have been specifically developed to overcome the challenges associated with the severe seasonal freezing and thawing as well as permafrost* conditions of northern Canada. The research program of this Canada research chair aims to develop practical, climate-resilient mine waste management and reclamation solutions specifically designed for cold regions to reduce the impacts of mining activities.

This program will therefore help the mining industry, government agencies, and consultants to better manage mine waste, reduce environmental impacts, and protect fragile ecosystems of these regions. "I aim to undertake cutting-edge research ranging from fundamental experimentation to laboratory and field testing, as well as numerical modeling," says the chairholder, Vincent Boulanger-Martel. Several technological advances are proposed in cold region experimental geotechnics and geoenvironmental engineering, advanced numerical modelling, remote sensing, and monitoring applied to mine waste management and reclamation.

The work is geared towards solving practical, concrete problems faced by the mining industry, governmental agencies and consulting firms in Canada. The results of this chair will enhance our ability to sustainably design and manage critical mining structures under conditions specific to cold regions, from operation to post-closure. Professor Vincent Boulanger-Martel is receiving $600,000 in funding from the Canada Research Chairs Program, as well as $322,500 from the Canada Foundation for Innovation for the acquisition of new laboratory equipment.

The Research Institute of Mines and Environment (RIME)

With more than $8 million in research annually the RIME boasts an internationally-recognized team of experts, with more than fifteen specialized laboratories and a vast network of industrial test sites. Its work is carried out within the framework of projects led by several scientific groups and research chairs, fostering a collaborative, multidisciplinary approach. RIME also plays a key role in the training of highly qualified personnel, ready to meet the challenges of the mining sector and actively contribute to the sustainable development of communities. UQAT ranks first in Canada in terms of research intensity per professor among Canadian universities primarily active at the undergraduate level (RE$EARCH Infosource Inc., 2024).

* Ground that remains at or below 0°C for at least two consecutive years.

