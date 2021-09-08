UQAT and INRS award the first Joyce Echaquan Memorial Scholarship

More specifically, the research project aims to analyze the concept of cultural safety in light of the principles and values of the Atikamekw Nehirowisiw Nation. Ms Dubé will conduct her research with the support of the network's research structures of the DIALOG network and the Research Laboratory on Indigenous Women's Issues – Mikwatisiw , as well as the Canada Research Chair in Indigenous Women's Issues .

"I feel privileged to have received this scholarship. I want to honour Joyce Echaquan's memory by helping to fulfill the wish of her husband, Mr. Dubé, that all Indigenous people receive health care services with respect and dignity," said Lucie Dubé, a Master's student at UQAT.

A trained social worker, member of the Ordre des travailleurs sociaux et des thérapeutes conjugaux et familiaux du Québec (OTSTCFQ), Lucie Dubé has worked in youth protection for the Atikamekw Nation Council as a member of the Atikamekw Authority Intervention System (AAIS) team for the past several years. With the completion of her study project, she wishes to contribute to ensuring that all Indigenous people have the right to equitable access, without discrimination, to all social and health care services, as well as the right to enjoy the highest attainable standard of physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health, as set out in the Joyce Principle.

Scholarships in memory of Joyce Echaquan

Last January, Professors Suzy Basile and Carole Lévesque joined efforts and launched, with the support of Joyce Echaquan's family, a scholarship for an Indigenous Master's level student. The Office of the Chief Scientist of Québec and the Québec Research Funds have joined this initiative by offering a scholarship in the same amount and under the same terms. This second scholarship will be awarded to an Indigenous student, depending on applications, in the winter or fall semester of 2022.

To submit an application

Applications may be made by submitting a letter of intent (which may be presented orally if desired), a resume, a summary of the research project (including the conceptual and methodological framework), a work plan and timetable as well as two letters of recommendation and transcripts of completed university studies. The complete application should be sent by email to [email protected] before October 31, 2021.

About UQAT

For nearly four decades, UQAT's approach is marked by humanity, creativity and vision, notably by placing the student experience at the heart of its mission and values. With its three campuses, four centres and one service point, UQAT offers more than 150 study programs. Its development in synergy with the environments in which it is located, its individualized approach, as well as the great availability and competence of its faculty and staff make UQAT a place of choice for teaching and research. Over the past few years, UQAT has made great strides in integrating First Peoples' communities and knowledge. "Shaping the future together with First Peoples" is one of the priority issues of its Development Plan 2020-2025.

About INRS

INRS is a university institution dedicated exclusively to research and graduate training. Since its creation in 1969, it has actively contributed to the economic, social and cultural development of Quebec. INRS is the leading research institution in Quebec and Canada. It is composed of four interdisciplinary research and training centres, located in Quebec City, Montreal, Laval and Varennes, which focus their activities on strategic sectors: Eau Terre Environnement, Énergie Matériaux Télécommunications, Urbanisation Culture Société et Armand-Frappier Santé Biotechnologie. Its community includes over 1,500 students, postdoctoral fellows, faculty and staff.

