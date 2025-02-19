SADDLE LAKE, AB, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Upgrades to an events and cultural facility and to the bridge structure along the main road will help improve a community area in Alberta, thanks to a combined investment of more than $5 million from the federal government and Saddle Lake Cree Nation.

The Saddle Lake Cultural Centre and Community Hall retrofit included components to improve heat retention, replacement of some HVAC equipment, a full lighting renovation, and improvements to some exterior parts of the building. These enhancements will increase energy efficiency and create a healthier, more comfortable environment for the community. Serving over 11,000 community members, the building is a hub for activities such as Elders gatherings and youth events, while also providing a space for locals and visitors to meet for cultural celebrations.

Additionally, necessary upgrades for two bridge culverts along the Saddle Lake arterial road will improve drainage under the road, which has been affected by increased water levels from heavy rain and snow melt. This investment will address the risk of potential flooding of the community's main road and help ensure continued access to essential services and for daily travel needs for residents.

Quotes

"By improving the energy efficiency of the main community hub, Saddle Lake Cree Nation is creating a more sustainable space for vital cultural, educational, and local gatherings. At the same time, upgrades to the main roadway infrastructure will enhance community safety and accessibility—ensuring reliable travel and essential services, even in the face of unpredictable weather."

The Honourable Terry Duguid, Minister for Prairies Economic Development Canada

"Our community is stronger thanks to these important projects. The upgrades to our Cultural Centre and Community Hall have made the space more comfortable, energy-efficient, and accessible, so everyone can gather and feel welcome. At the same time, the replacement of the aging culverts along the NS Road has improved safety and reliability for the road that connects us to vital services, education, and opportunities. These projects show how Saddle Lake Cree Nation is building a brighter future by investing in our people, our infrastructure, and our community."

Chief Jason Whiskeyjack, Saddle Lake Cree Nation

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $5,076,800 in these projects through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program and the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund. The Saddle Lake Cree Nation is contributing $78,000 .

. These enhancements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 34.9% and greenhouse gas emissions by 49.3 tonnes annually.

As the world moves towards a net-zero economy, people living and working on the Prairies are taking action and are leading to take advantage of growing economic development opportunities.

On December 18, 2023 , the federal government launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, which highlights the need for a collaborative, region-specific approach to sustainability, focusing on strengthening the coordination of federal programs, and initiatives with significant investments. This Framework is a first step in a journey that will bring together multiple stakeholders. PrairiesCan, the federal department that diversifies the economy across the Canadian prairies, has dedicated $100 million over three years to support projects aligned with priority areas identified by Prairie stakeholders to build a stronger, more sustainable, and inclusive economy for the Prairie provinces and Canada .

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

to support more projects through GICB until 2029. At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

For more information, please visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website at: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada - Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program.

Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund

Making adaptation investments now will have major economy-wide benefits later. Every dollar that is invested in adapting and preparing for climate-related disasters can return as much as $13 to $15 in benefits.

to in benefits. Since 2018, the federal government has committed over $3.8 billion to the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund.

to the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund. To date, over $2.8 billion has been announced for more than 100 infrastructure projects that help communities better prepare for, and withstand, the potential impacts of natural disasters, prevent infrastructure failures, and help keep Canadians safe.

has been announced for more than 100 infrastructure projects that help communities better prepare for, and withstand, the potential impacts of natural disasters, prevent infrastructure failures, and help keep Canadians safe. This funding will support projects that include new construction of public infrastructure or the modification or reinforcement of existing public infrastructure that help communities withstand natural disasters and climate-related risks.

Eligible recipients include municipalities, local governments, provinces and territories, public sector bodies, Indigenous organizations, not-for-profit, and for-profit organizations in partnership with other eligible applicants outside the private sector. Projects must have a minimum of $1 million in total eligible costs to be considered eligible.

in total eligible costs to be considered eligible. On November 24 th , 2022, the federal government released Canada's National Adaptation Strategy: Building Resilient Communities and a Strong Economy . It commits $1.6 billion in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities.

, 2022, the federal government released National Adaptation Strategy: It commits in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities. As part of the Adaptation Action Plan, released alongside the National Adaptation Strategy, the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund received an additional $489.1 million in funding.

in funding. As part of the National Adaptation Strategy and Government of Canada Adaptation Action Plan, the federal government has launched the Climate Toolkit for Housing and Infrastructure (CTHI) initiative.

The Climate Toolkit for Housing and Infrastructure will support the development of integrated climate-related tools, resources and services for communities through: Climate Help Desk to provide direct support to address infrastructure and climate-related inquiries; Roster of Climate and Infrastructure Experts to provide access to expert advice to strengthen climate-related considerations of public infrastructure and housing projects; and Climate Tools and Resources that are widely available and accessible through the ClimateInsight.ca Platform.



Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

