OTTAWA, ON, June 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Wildfires are increasingly large-scale events that threaten the health, safety, and economic stability of Canadians. As such, the Government of Canada is committed to providing information about climate change and its impact on everyday life.

Today, the President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness Harjit S. Sajjan, with Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada Steven Guilbeault, and Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario Patty Hajdu, convened to share with Canadians the latest assessment of the 2024 wildfire season.

Latest projections for the 2024 seasonal wildland fire forecast indicate the wildfire risk in Canada is expected to remain high over the coming months, for much of the country, particularly in regions that continue to experience intense drought, including northwestern Alberta, northeastern British Columbia, and southern Northwest Territories.

For June, there is potential for above-normal wildfire activity across much of the country, from British Columbia to Labrador, and portions of Atlantic Canada. The forecast for July indicates a potential for above-average conditions to continue. The federal government will continue to monitor conditions closely. Further information is available through the Canadian Wildland Fire Information System.

Environment and Climate Change Canada's (ECCC) meteorologists continue to predict weather conditions for summer 2024 that could lead to greater wildfire risks. High-risk regions over British Columbia and Alberta have experienced close to normal temperature over the spring months. However, as we can expect with climate change, these regions have experienced drier than normal conditions during the same period. Drought conditions are expected to persist in high-risk regions in July, including the southern regions of the prairie and western provinces. ECCC is forecasting continued above-normal temperatures nationwide for the summer period. Such conditions exacerbate the risk and intensity of both natural and human-caused wildfires.

With this assessment and the ongoing wildfire risk, it is important to remember that everyone has a part in preparing for the potential impact of wildfires in our communities. The Government of Canada has taken steps to increase our preparedness, with a focus on the health, safety and security of Canadians, to ensure the necessary capacity is available to support provinces and territories and mobilize resources when they are needed for the 2024 wildfire season.

"The Government of Canada is committed to supporting Canadians and keeping them safe from extreme weather events brought on by climate change. We are working closely with provinces, territories, Indigenous communities, and our international allies to protect all Canadians from wildfires. We will continue to monitor the wildfire situation across Canada and we are prepared to provide assistance to provinces and territories should the need arise."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"Last year, Canada experienced its most destructive forest fire season in history. While favourable weather conditions have helped control some of the larger wildfires in western Canada this May, coming warmer weather is expected to bring challenges. The federal government has been working to prepare Canada for wildfires in 2024 by collaborating with partners across the country to build skills, support scientific research, and assist firefighters in preparing for and responding to not only the 2024 season, but also for a future where the impact of climate change on the severity of wildfires is becoming increasingly apparent."

- The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"The safety and well-being of all Canadians is the number one priority as we face what could become another difficult wildfire season. We have the backs of Canadians in communities across the country to help them better prepare against the impacts of wildfire and other forms of extreme weather. Just last week, we announced a new half-billion dollar program for municipalities to invest in planning and infrastructure to adapt to climate change and improved the air quality alert system to better inform Canadians of the risk of wildfire smoke."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"Everyone in Canada deserves to feel safe, but First Nations are disproportionally at risk of wildfires. This is already a difficult summer for many communities but we will be by their side before, during and after wildfires. And we will do it in a way that respects their self-determination and supports their leadership."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

To access the latest weather, forecast and alert information Canadians can download the WeatherCAN application and get notifications wherever they are in Canada .

. The Government of Canada's Wildfires 2024 web page includes information about programs, policies and initiatives to keep Canadians informed about the wildfire situation and to support provincial and territorial efforts to combat wildfires.

Wildfires 2024 web page includes information about programs, policies and initiatives to keep Canadians informed about the wildfire situation and to support provincial and territorial efforts to combat wildfires. In Canada , emergencies are managed first at the local level: hospitals, fire departments, police and municipalities. If they need assistance at the local level, they request it from their province or territory. If an emergency escalates beyond the capabilities of a province or territory, they can seek assistance from the federal government by submitting a request for federal assistance.

, emergencies are managed first at the local level: hospitals, fire departments, police and municipalities. If they need assistance at the local level, they request it from their province or territory. If an emergency escalates beyond the capabilities of a province or territory, they can seek assistance from the federal government by submitting a request for federal assistance. The Government Operations Centre (GOC), on behalf of the Government of Canada , is the lead for federal response coordination for emergency events affecting the national interest. The GOC has activated a wildfires response team to Level 2: Risk Assessment and Planning. The GOC works in close collaboration with federal organizations, non-governmental organizations and provincial emergency management partners.

, is the lead for federal response coordination for emergency events affecting the national interest. The GOC has activated a wildfires response team to Level 2: Risk Assessment and Planning. The GOC works in close collaboration with federal organizations, non-governmental organizations and provincial emergency management partners. To help people in Canada adapt to climate change and extreme weather, the Government of Canada has developed the National Adaptation Strategy with provincial and territorial governments, Indigenous partners, the private sector, non-governmental organizations, adaptation experts, and youth.

adapt to climate change and extreme weather, the Government of has developed the National Adaptation Strategy with provincial and territorial governments, Indigenous partners, the private sector, non-governmental organizations, adaptation experts, and youth. The National Adaptation Strategy is a whole-of-society blueprint to reduce the risk of climate-related disasters, improve health outcomes, protect nature and biodiversity, build and maintain resilient infrastructure, and support a strong economy and workers.

Government of Canada analysis shows that climate-related impacts are costing average Canadian households $720 per year today and will rise to around $2,000 per year by 2050. In 2023, Canada's severe weather caused over $3.1 billion in insured damages.

analysis shows that climate-related impacts are costing average Canadian households per year today and will rise to around per year by 2050. In 2023, severe weather caused over in insured damages. Parks Canada manages and responds to wildfire in national parks with nearly 200 wildland firefighters and 100 incident management specialists who are trained to respond to wildfires and can manage all elements of complex incidents. Parks Canada collaborates with other jurisdictions and can provide equipment and firefighters when help is needed across the country and internationally.

manages and responds to wildfire in national parks with nearly 200 wildland firefighters and 100 incident management specialists who are trained to respond to wildfires and can manage all elements of complex incidents. Parks collaborates with other jurisdictions and can provide equipment and firefighters when help is needed across the country and internationally. Indigenous Services Canada is providing funding for preparedness, mitigation, response and recovery through the Emergency Management Assistance Program (EMAP). EMAP reimburses First Nations, provinces and territories and third-party emergency management providers 100 percent of eligible response and recovery costs, including evacuation costs.

