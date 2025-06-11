OTTAWA, ON, June 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, the Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services, and the Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, as they provide an update on the forecast for the 2025 wildfires season.

Prior to the press conference, Government of Canada officials will host an embargoed media technical briefing to provide an update on the seasonal outlook for wildfires. Journalists will have the opportunity to ask questions to officials attending in a "for attribution" capacity.

All information and materials related to this briefing will be shared under embargo, until the Ministerial press conference begins at 12:30 p.m. EDT.

Media Technical Briefing

Event: Hybrid (In-person and virtual)

Date: Thursday, June 12, 2025

Time: 11:30 a.m. EDT

Location: National Press Theatre, 180 Wellington Street, Room 325, Ottawa, Ontario



Press Conference

Event: In-person

Date: Thursday, June 12, 2025

Time: 12:30 p.m. EDT

Location: National Press Theatre, 180 Wellington Street, Room 325, Ottawa, Ontario

Notes for media:

Simultaneous translation audio feed will be available. Participation in the question and answer portion of the technical briefing is in person or via Zoom and is for accredited members of the Press Gallery. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may also contact [email protected] to request temporary access.

