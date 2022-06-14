LAC-MÉGANTIC, QC, June 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Government of Canada is committed to supporting Lac-Mégantic and the surrounding communities, listening to residents, and keeping them informed about the next steps in the completion of the Lac-Mégantic bypass project.

Residents who want information on the project are invited to participate at an open house session organized by Transport Canada today from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Lac-Mégantic OTJ. Residents will be able to visit kiosks, talk with experts and ask questions. They can learn about a number of topics, including railway safety, environmental measures, construction activities, the land acquisition process and more. Representatives from Transport Canada, Canadian Pacific, Public Services and Procurement Canada and the Canadian Transportation Agency will be on site. The event will be open to members of the public only in order to protect the confidentiality of the discussions.

The following is an overview of recent project-related developments that will be shared with the public during the event:

In April 2022 , plans and specifications for the project reached the 70% completion level. In the coming weeks, the final documents needed to apply for project approval with the Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) will be submitted to start the application review process. Project approval by the CTA is needed to begin construction. Construction of the bypass is expected to take three years.

, plans and specifications for the project reached the 70% completion level. In the coming weeks, the final documents needed to apply for project approval with the Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) will be submitted to start the application review process. Project approval by the CTA is needed to begin construction. Construction of the bypass is expected to take three years. In Budget 2022, $237.2 million was allocated to Transport Canada over five years, starting in 2022-2023. These funds will be used to build the Lac-Mégantic bypass, dismantle the existing track and implement environmental measures.

was allocated to Transport Canada over five years, starting in 2022-2023. These funds will be used to build the Lac-Mégantic bypass, dismantle the existing track and implement environmental measures. Private negotiations with affected property owners are ongoing. All affected property owners have until August 12, 2022 , to negotiate offers to purchase with Public Services and Procurement Canada. Agreements have already been reached with some property owners. Once all government approvals are received, deeds may then be signed for these properties.

, to negotiate offers to purchase with Public Services and Procurement Canada. Agreements have already been reached with some property owners. Once all government approvals are received, deeds may then be signed for these properties. As part of the environmental assessment process completed in 2020, 138 mitigation measures (in French only) were identified and included in the project to minimize the project's impact on the community and its environment.

Transport Canada will hold public consultations on the hydrogeology and wetlands in the coming weeks. Information will be shared in advance, and residents will have an opportunity to ask questions and provide their comments and concerns. These comments will be shared with the CTA as part of the application for this project. More details will follow in the coming days on the exact timing of the consultations.

This project will continue to be a priority for the Government of Canada until it is fully completed. The Government of Canada is committed to completing this project as soon as possible, but it is determined to complete it properly. Transport Canada will continue to keep the public informed throughout the project.

Quotes

"We acknowledge that there have been concerns about the project and that there is no consensus. This open house is an opportunity for residents to get information on project-–related topics that interest them and to have direct access to experts. We believe it is important for communities to have answers to their questions, and we want to reiterate that the future bypass will be safe and that extensive action will be taken to reduce the environmental impact. In the meantime, we continue to work together with our partners to advance the project."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

"We are very sensitive to citizens' concerns and that is why I invite all those who have questions about the project to participate in this open house. I am convinced that the experts on site will be able to answer your questions and give you more details about the project."

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau

Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada and Member of Parliament for Compton–Stanstead

Related links

Transport Canada is online at www.tc.gc.ca. Subscribe to e-news or stay connected through Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn to keep up to date on the latest from Transport Canada.

This news release may be made available in alternative formats for persons living with visual disabilities.

SOURCE Transport Canada

For further information: Laurel Lennox, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, Ottawa. [email protected], Media Relations: Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]