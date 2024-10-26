MONTRÉAL, Oct. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - The Maritime Employers Association (MEA) reiterates that the Montréal Longshoremen's Union, CUPE Local 375, plans a complete work stoppage in the Montréal Port territory, including the Contrecœur terminal, for a period of twenty-four (24) hours, from Sunday, October 27, 2024, at 7 a.m. until Monday, October 28, 2024, at 6:59 a.m.

In accordance with the Canadian Labour Code, activities for grain vessels will be maintained, as well as those related to the supply of Newfoundland and Labrador, in line with the decision of the Canadian Industrial Relations Board dated July 23, 2024.

The MEA hopes that upcoming discussions with the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service will be fruitful and will lead to a return to the negotiation table to quickly reach a negotiated collective agreement.

