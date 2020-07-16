GATINEAU, QC, July 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Over the course of the last several months, the Commissioner of Canada Elections (CCE) has continued working to ensure compliance with, and enforcement of, the Canada Elections Act (the Act). What follows is a summary of formal compliance and enforcement activities carried out by the CCE during that time.

Note: Due to the circumstances surrounding the pandemic, these measures had not been publicly announced, in order to support the Government of Canada's efforts in focusing communications with Canadians on information related to COVID-19 and the measures of support available to them.

On May 19, 2020 , the Commissioner entered into a compliance agreement with Norda Stelo Inc. (formerly Roche Ltd., Consulting Group) for illegal contributions made to federal political entities between June 19, 2004 , and December 31, 2011 .

, the Commissioner entered into a compliance agreement with Norda Stelo Inc. (formerly Roche Ltd., Consulting Group) for illegal contributions made to federal political entities between , and . On May 22, 2020 , the Commissioner accepted its first undertaking under the Act since this new compliance and enforcement measure was introduced as part of a series of legislative amendments. The undertaking from Unifor relates to the failure to report on expenses incurred as part of a partisan activity for its members during the election period for the 2019 federal general election.

, the Commissioner accepted its first undertaking under the Act since this new compliance and enforcement measure was introduced as part of a series of legislative amendments. The undertaking from Unifor relates to the failure to report on expenses incurred as part of a partisan activity for its members during the election period for the 2019 federal general election. The CCE also accepted an undertaking from the United Conservative Party of Alberta on June 12, 2020 , for failure to register as a third party under the Act's application of third party election advertising rules.

on , for failure to register as a third party under the Act's application of third party election advertising rules. On July 16, 2020 , the CCE published its 2018-2019 Annual Report, which covers an extended reporting period of 21 months (from April 1st 2018 to December 31, 2019 ). Highlighted in this report are a number of important developments, including significant legislative amendments that were brought about by Bill C-76, statistics on complaints received over the course of the election period for the 43rd federal general election, and issues of particular interest for the CCE.

The Commissioner of Canada Elections is the independent officer responsible for ensuring compliance with, and enforcement of, the Canada Elections Act and the federal Referendum Act.

