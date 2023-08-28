UP AND AUTUMN! W NETWORK'S FALL LINEUP DELIVERS FRESH NEW SERIES AND COZY FAVOURITES

Catch a Killer with Based on a True Story Starring Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina, and Tom Bateman, Premiering September 11

Plus, New Seasons of Long-Standing Dramas, Five Bedrooms, When Calls the Heart, and Chesapeake Shores Return

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Corus Entertainment's destination for premium dramas and heartwarming movies, W Network, announced today its fall lineup of new and returning series and Hallmark Channel's biggest holiday movie marathons of the year – all streaming live and on-demand with STACKTV.

The fall schedule opens with the fourth season of Australian comedy-drama series, Five Bedrooms premiering Thursday, August 31 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In Season 4, the newly forged sextet navigate their way through a surprise financial windfall, two graduations, two milestone birthdays, a catastrophic loss, and an abrupt funeral. They will emerge very different people… will the ties between them hold?

Home is where the heart is on W Network this fall, with the Season 7 return of When Calls the Heart – Hallmark Channel's longest-running, most-watched primetime series to date. Premiering on Sunday, September 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, more surprises and challenges are in store for the residents of Hope Valley. Elizabeth's friendships with Nathan and Lucas continue to deepen, Lee and Rosemary experience joy in being a part of Elizabeth's son life, Faith and Carson must make choices about their future, and the whole town joins in the excitement as Jesse and Clara plan their wedding.

Plus, a new season of the multi-generational family drama, Chesapeake Shores, is back for Season 4 on Sunday, September 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT following new episodes of When Calls the Heart. In the new season, Trace (Jesse Metcalfe) returns from tour, determined to get back to the life he had in Chesapeake Shores with Abby (Meghan Ory), but finds it might not be possible to go back to the way things were. As he settles back in at The Bridge, a talented, but stage-shy waitress-songwriter (Lanie McAuley) catches his attention. Abby faces an ethical dilemma involving an important new client. When doing the right thing puts her job on the line, she reevaluates her work-life balance and meets an intriguing new man (Greyston Holt). Mick (Treat Williams) faces his own professional peril, when it's revealed that a once trusted vendor has been cutting corners and he implicates Mick. As he and Megan (Barbara Niven) explore their connection, while trying to avoid the mistakes of the past, his legal distractions threaten to pull him back into old habits.

True crime never looked so good in the new dark comedic thriller Based on a True Story premiering Monday, September 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The series follows a realtor (Emmy® Award nominee Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant), a former tennis star, (Chris Messina, AIR), and a plumber, (Tom Bateman, Thirteen Lives), whose lives unexpectedly collide, exposing America's obsession with true crime and murder.

Beginning Saturday, September 2, celebrate sweater weather with Hallmark's Fall Into Love event on W Network, which will put a smile on audiences' faces all season long with heartfelt new movie premieres including:

Saturday, September 2 : Love in the Great Smoky Mountains: A National Park Romance

: Sunday, September 3 : Sweet As Pie (W Network exclusive)

: (W Network exclusive) Friday, September 8 : Guiding Emily (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries original)

: (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries original) Saturday, September 9 : Fourth Down and Love

: Friday, September 15 : Come Fly with Me (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries original)

: (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries original) Saturday, September 16 : Notes of Autumn

: Friday, September 22 : Why Can't I be Molly Ringwald ? (W Network exclusive)

: (W Network exclusive) Saturday, September 23 : Retreat to You

: Friday, September 29 : Making Scents of Love (W Network exclusive)

: (W Network exclusive) Saturday, September 30 : A Very Venice Romance

Then, this November get ready to unwrap an early holiday gift with the biggest event of the year, Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas, kicking off a non-stop slate of new and familiar holiday classics on W Network.

W Network can be streamed via STACKTV, available on Amazon Prime Video Channels, FuboTV, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream. The network is also available through all major TV distributors, including Bell, Cogeco, Eastlink, Rogers, SaskTel, Shaw, Shaw Direct, Telus and Videotron.

W Network is a Corus Entertainment Network.



