J.P. WISER'S AND THE NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE ANNOUNCE MULTIYEAR CANADIAN PARTNERSHIP

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - J.P. Wiser's, Canada's #1 whisky brand, is pouring its iconic Canadian spirit, passion and 165-years of history into a new multiyear Canadian partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL®), which names J.P. Wiser's the Official Whisky of the NHL.

"Hockey isn't just a game in Canada; it's woven into our cultural fabric and creates lifelong traditions. As one of Canada's oldest whisky brands, J.P. Wiser's understands the importance of upholding such a legacy," said George Skarpathiotakis, Senior Brand Director of J.P. Wiser's.

"This collaboration allows J.P. Wiser's to build on the tradition of bringing friends together over a Canadian whisky during Canada's game. Bringing these two iconic brands together we will unite generations of fans and communities through their shared passion for the NHL, celebrating those moments that matter most in homes across Canada," he added.

"We are thrilled to welcome J.P. Wiser's to the NHL family where together we will celebrate game night rituals with our passionate fans across Canada," said Chris Falkiner, NHL Vice President, Business Development Solutions. "We look forward to bringing creative and impactful campaigns to living rooms across the nation, while providing J.P. Wiser's major brand visibility."

Already a well-recognized name in the NHL due to its partnerships with the Montreal Canadiens, Detroit Red Wings, and Pittsburgh Penguins, J.P. Wiser's is further solidifying its position as the go-to whisky by enhancing its role as the official choice for game night celebrations.

As part of this partnership, NHL fans can look forward to limited edition whiskies, co-branded promotional merchandise, in-store signings and social media contests. J.P. Wiser's will also be visible on TV during NHL games broadcast on Rogers Sportsnet and Prime Monday Night Hockey on Prime Video in Canada with prominent branding on Digitally Enhanced Dasherboards, the League's advanced approach to dynamic dasherboard advertising during select games.

On November 4th, J.P. Wiser's will also launch a new NHL marketing campaign for the 2024-25 season. As the second installment under the 'Wisely Done' umbrella, the campaign will air nationally on TV across Canada and spotlight two prominent NHL Alumni, Ryan Smyth and Doug Gilmour.

"I'm really excited for people to see this ad because the concept felt true to Canadian hockey roots. Ryan and I had a great time shooting it, even squeezing in some chirps in between takes for old-times' sake. And of course, it helped that I've always enjoyed J.P. Wiser's whisky," stated Stanley Cup® Champion and two-time NHL® All-Star Doug Gilmour.

About J.P. Wiser's

Established in 1857, J.P. Wiser's Whisky is one of Canada's oldest continuously produced Canadian whiskies. Hiram Walker & Sons Limited currently produces it at its Windsor, Ontario distillery.

About the NHL

The National Hockey League (NHL®), founded in 1917, consists of 32 Member Clubs. Each team roster reflects the League's international makeup with players from more than 20 countries represented, all vying for the most cherished and historic trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup®. Every year, the NHL entertains more than 670 million fans in-arena and through its partners on national television and radio; more than 191 million followers - league, team and player accounts combined - across Facebook, X, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube; and more than 100 million fans online at NHL.com. The League broadcasts games in more than 160 countries and territories through its rightsholders including ESPN, TNT Sports and NHL Network in the U.S.; Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada; Viaplay in the Nordics, Baltics, and Poland; YLE in Finland; Nova in Czech Republic and Slovakia; Sky Sports and ProSieben in Germany; MySports in Switzerland; and CCTV5+ in China; and reaches fans worldwide with games available to stream in every country. Fans are engaged across the League's digital assets on mobile devices via the free NHL® App; across nine social media platforms; on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™; and on NHL.com, available in eight languages and featuring unprecedented access to player and team statistics as well as every regular-season and playoff game box score dating back to the League's inception, powered by SAP. NHL Original Productions and NHL Studios produce compelling original programming featuring unprecedented access to players, coaches and League and team personnel for distribution across the NHL's social and digital platforms.

The NHL is committed to building healthy and vibrant communities using the sport of hockey to celebrate fans of every race, color, religion, national origin, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, and socio-economic status. The NHL's Hockey Is For Everyone™ initiative reinforces that the official policy of the sport is one of inclusion on the ice, in locker rooms, boardrooms and stands. The NHL is expanding access and opportunity for people of all backgrounds and abilities to play hockey, fostering more inclusive environments and growing the game through a greater diversity of participants. To date, the NHL has invested more than $100 million in youth hockey and grassroots programs, with a commitment to invest an additional $5 million for diversity and inclusion programs over the next year.

