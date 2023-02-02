MONTREAL, Feb. 2, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, Royalmount , Montreal's future go-to destination, announced the start of construction of the pedestrian bridge that will connect the De la Savane metro station to the brand-new Royalmount district. Fully financed by Carbonleo to the tune of $25+ million, this footbridge will quickly become an essential feature and set a new standard in infrastructure that promotes the use of public transit.

Footbridge linking the De la Savane metro station to the Royalmount project (CNW Group/Royalmount)

Following an architectural contest, the footbridge will be designed by the firm Sid Lee Architecture. Conceptualized by the Carbonleo team, together with the Ministère des Transports et de la Mobilité durable, the Town of Mount Royal, the City of Montreal and the STM, the footbridge, which will stretch across the Décarie expressway, is expected to accommodate nearly 10 million pedestrians per year. Given the complexity of the construction and the fact that the structure will bridge a public roadway, these key stakeholders worked jointly on the project to minimize traffic disruption and maximize active mobility.

"The footbridge is a core component of the Royalmount project. It is essential to its success, given our goal to maximize active mobility and minimize car use. This footbridge will be heated and/or air-conditioned, depending on the weather, and will allow users to cross directly from the metro to Royalmount in complete comfort and safety," explains Claude Marcotte, Executive Vice-President and Partner, Carbonleo.

Spanning more than 200 meters, it will be accessible to people with reduced mobility via an entrance adjacent to the De la Savane metro station. A public square will also be established beside the metro station, making the starting point of the footbridge.

Construction timeline

The footbridge is scheduled to open to the public in 2024. The work will be completed with minimal disruption to the Décarie Expressway, starting with the preparation of the site, which has already begun. This will be followed by the construction of the pillars. Construction will be conducted primarily at night, using innovative techniques and several prefabricated parts.

About Royalmount

Royalmount is a new Montreal destination located in the heart of midtown, where connectivity, creativity and sustainability meet and thrive. It will feature more than 170 retailers, including 60 restaurants as well as experiential attractions. Conceived by real estate development and management company Carbonleo, Royalmount's aims to bring the best brands, experiences and offerings to the Quebec market. The first phase will consist of an 824,000-sq.-ft., two-level retail and lifestyle complex. The district will also house a 3-km linear park, Le Champ LibreTM, as well as an outdoor piazza.

The first of its kind, the district will become one of the only 100%-carbon-neutral mixed-use projects in Canada. Taking a holistic approach to sustainability, from construction to visitor interaction with the space, Royalmount offers a new vision of sustainable luxury in Montreal that will elevate the way people shop, work, live and play.

For more information, visit www.royalmount.com

About Carbonleo

Carbonleo is a privately owned Quebec real estate development and management company, leading with a progressive, human-centred and vibrant approach strongly oriented toward varied experiences. Inspired by the world's best designers and international best practices, Carbonleo's team of experienced builders develops real estate projects that meet the expectations of current and future consumers. Building on the success of its previous innovative, mixed-use projects, Carbonleo aims to contribute to Montreal's revitalization and create a range of propitious and noteworthy projects with high added value that fit seamlessly into the neighbourhoods in which they come to life.

The company, founded in 2012, has more than 150 employees and multiple projects in its portfolio, including Quartier DIX30, Royalmount and the Four Seasons Montreal Hotel and Private Residences.

For more information on Carbonleo, visit www.carbonleo.com

SOURCE Royalmount

For further information: Anne Dongois, 514-826-2050, [email protected]