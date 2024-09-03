ROYALMOUNT - Montreal's new shopping, dining and entertainment destination opens to public on Thursday, September 5th Français
Sep 03, 2024, 10:30 ET
- ROYALMOUNT is the new home of flagship stores and unique retail concepts from the likes of Louis Vuitton, Versace, Alo Yoga, Le Fou Fou, Rennaï and more
- The new Montreal district celebrates inclusive luxury and human connectivity with a unique shopping and dining offering, an immersive public art trail and urban green spaces
- In its first phase, ROYALMOUNT will offer 170 stores including 60 restaurants and cafes, half of which will be new to market concepts
MONTREAL, Sept. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - ROYALMOUNT, Montreal's newest shopping, dining & entertainment destination, will open its doors to the public for the very first time this Thursday, September 5th, at 10 AM.
Visitors will be able to enjoy a world-class district including unique retail concepts, an expansive urban park, a year-long public art trail with over 60 artworks and Montreal's most unique culinary offer. Spanning 824,000 sq ft of space, ROYALMOUNT will be easily accessible by metro, via its unique skybridge linking the district to De La Savane metro station, by bike, by bus, on foot, and also by car.
"We can't wait for the doors to be open at ROYALMOUNT and are thrilled to welcome our first visitors. The vision for ROYALMOUNT has always been to foster human connections, create a center of community, and usher in a new era of inclusive luxury for the city. Over the coming weeks, we will welcome new brands, restaurants and concepts, making ROYALMOUNT one of the most exciting places to visit in Montreal for all generations," says Andrew Lutfy, CEO of Carbonleo and lead ROYALMOUNT investor.
ONE-OF-A-KIND RETAIL OFFER
With over fifty stores that will open on Thursday, half of ROYALMOUNT's array of boutiques will be first to market and new to the city of Montreal.
ROYALMOUNT will be home to the highest concentration of international luxury flagship stores in the province, welcoming, for the first time in Quebec, the standalone boutiques of Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Versace, Saint Laurent, Jimmy Choo, Longchamp, RH and Moncler. The lifestyle district also features the largest concentration of watches and jewelry stores in the province, with names such as Tiffany and Co., David Yurman, TAG Heuer, Tudor, IWC, Omega, Montblanc and, for the first time in Canada, TimeVallée. Rolex will also open the largest boutique in Canada operated by Raffi Jewellers at ROYALMOUNT.
Offering something for everyone, shoppers can expect a dynamic mix of local and international brands including Zara, Nike, Dynamite, Garage, Browns, Mango, Sandro, Maje, Anine Bing, Alo Yoga and Veronica Beard. Rennaï, a one-stop global beauty & self-care destination, will also open the doors of its very first boutique at ROYALMOUNT. New European food hall Le Fou Fou will offer 12 dining options, four bars and in-house catering.
More than 170 boutiques, including 60 cafes and restaurants, can be discovered in phase one of ROYALMOUNT. The full list of stores opened can be found below.
FOSTERING HUMAN CONNECTION
ROYALMOUNT's mission is to create and nurture human connections for everyone, and will feature an impressive public art trail showcasing temporary and permanent installations both inside and outside the premises. More than 60 murals, sculptures, photos and illustrations, curated in partnership with MASSIVart and made by more than 30 emerging and established artists, will be accessible to all throughout the site.
ROYALMOUNT will also offer a variety of events open to all that includes wellness and movement sessions, live concerts and performances, cocktails at sunset, and even an ice skating rink during the winter.
URBAN GREEN LIVING
Sustainability is at the core of ROYALMOUNT, as the soon to be largest LEED Gold retail project in Canada. Entirely pedestrian, the site will be easily accessible by bike, by bus, on foot, by car and also by metro, via a 200 meter skybridge that connects the site directly to the De la Savane metro station.
Visitors will also be able to enjoy an abundance of green space, with a 77,000 sq ft urban park which will form the heart of ROYALMOUNT and become an open, welcoming space for all to enjoy.
Brands open at ROYALMOUNT as of September 5th include:
- A&W
- Accessoires Gio
- AllTrueist
- Aldo
- Alo Yoga
- Anine Bing
- Arc'teryx
- Bikini Village
- Birks
- BMO
- Browns
- Canada Goose
- Christofle
- Coach
- David's Tea
- Dolce Vita
- Dynamite
- Garage
- Greiche & Scaff
- IWC
- Jack & Jones
- Jimmy Choo
- Judith & Charles
- Jugo Juice
- L'Occitane
- La Vie en Rose
- Le Fou Fou
- Longchamp
- M/2
- Mackage
- Maison Monaco
- Marie Saint Pierre
- Mango
- Michael Kors
- Moments Intimes
- Moncler
- Nike
- Olivier Peoples
- Omega
- Pilgrim
- Qwelli
- Rennaï
- Sephora
- Sports Experts
- Starbucks
- Steel N Ink
- Steve Madden
- Sunglass Hut
- Swarovski
- TAG Heuer
- Time Vallée
- Tris Coffin
- Uniqlo
- Versace
- Yves Rocher
- Zara
About ROYALMOUNT
ROYALMOUNT is Montreal's newest shopping, dining & entertainment destination, where connectivity, creativity, and sustainability meet and thrive. The world-class district located in the midtown features 170 stores including 60 restaurants and cafes. The retail offer includes 50% new to market concepts and the largest concentration of luxury flagship stores in the province of Quebec. In addition to an exciting programming offer, ROYALMOUNT is home to a 77,000 square foot urban park and public art trail, featuring more than 60 art installations from local and international artists.
Conceived by real estate development and management company Carbonleo, ROYALMOUNT will soon be the largest LEED Gold retail project in Canada. One of the highlights of its sustainability promise is its climate-controlled enclosed skybridge linking the project directly to Montreal's metro, facilitating eco-conscious access to this one-of-a-kind destination
For more information, please visit www.royalmount.com.
SOURCE Royalmount
Media relations: Anne Dongois & Camille Turbide, 514 826-2050, [email protected]
