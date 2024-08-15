Fourteen world-class jewelry and watch brands solidify luxury offering at ROYALMOUNT

Luxury watchmaker Rolex to open the largest Canadian boutique operated by Raffi Jewellers in the $7B retail-led development in Montreal .

retail-led development in . ROYALMOUNT will also be home to Canada's first TimeVallée, the Richemont multi-brand watch retail concept introduced by Maison Birks .

first TimeVallée, the Richemont multi-brand watch retail concept introduced by . Twelve other exclusive watchmaking and jewelry houses will also open never-before-seen concept boutiques in Montreal's newest shopping, dining and entertainment destination.

MONTREAL, Aug. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - ROYALMOUNT, the highly-anticipated Montreal retail and lifestyle district opening this fall, announced today that prestigious watchmaker Rolex will be opening the largest Canadian flagship, which will be operated by Raffi Jewellers, in the city's newest shopping, dining and entertainment destination.

ROYALMOUNT also confirmed 13 other jewelry retailers will join the new shopping district's already dazzling world-class offering. They include global Swiss multi-brand watch destination TimeVallée lifting the curtain on their first ever store in Canada in partnership with Maison Birks. Clients will be able to choose watches from prestigious Maisons such as Cartier, Panerai, Baume & Mercier, Jaeger Lecoultre, Chopard, Grand Seiko and Piaget. Birks is also set to unveil its new boutique concept that blends luxury and modernity.

High-end watch brands Tudor, IWC and Omega will also be opening their own boutiques, marking their debut in Québec.

Shoppers will be delighted to also find luxury watch and accessory maker Montblanc as part of the ROYALMOUNT offering, as well as renowned brands Swarovski and Pandora.

Local sensation Maison Monaco will, on their end, be offering beloved brands Zenith, Longines, Frederique Constant and Roberto Coin.

This announcement continues to further ROYALMOUNT'S position as the shopping destination with the largest concentration of luxury flagship stores in the province.

These brands will be joining the other world-class watchmaking and jewelry names, including Tiffany & Co., David Yurman and TAG Heuer, having already chosen ROYALMOUNT as their new Montreal home. Tiffany & Co.'s store will constitute its flagship and largest premise in the city. As for the David Yurman store, it will be the first in the province of Quebec. Meanwhile, the history of Formula One racing in Montreal will be front and centre at the TAG Heuer boutique.

"Securing top-tier watch makers and jewelry retailers for ROYALMOUNT solidifies our commitment to offering visitors a diverse and high-quality shopping experience. Jewelry often holds sentimental value for its owners. It tends to invoke a special moment or memory. And this fits beautifully with the ROYALMOUNT experience, of which creating human connections is a huge part," says Andrew Lutfy, CEO of Carbonleo and lead ROYALMOUNT investor.

"The increase in the cultural relevance of luxury jewelry and watches over the past few years has led to unprecedented demand and growth in both categories," adds Michael Stroll, Senior Vice President, Leasing & Partner at Carbonleo. "ROYALMOUNT securing so many of the top brands in the world, including Rolex's largest Canadian boutique, reflects the world-class nature of the project, and will be wonderful for the city of Montreal and its retail and tourism ecosystems."

The newly announced brands will join a wide selection of luxury fashion and lifestyle giants such as Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Versace, Saint Laurent, RH and Moncler that have already committed to being a part of ROYALMOUNT's vision. A full list of brands announced to date is included below.

To find out more, visit www.royalmount.com

NOTES TO EDITORS

Brands publicly announced to date:



Anine Bing

Acuité Visuelle

Aldo

Alo Yoga

Arc'teryx

Bikini Village

Browns

Canada Goose

David Yurman

Dynamite

Garage

Gucci

H&M

Influenceu

IWC

Jimmy Choo

Judith & Charles

La Vie en Rose

Longchamp

Louis Vuitton

Mackage

Maison Monaco

Maje

Mango

Michael Kors

Moose Knuckles

Moncler

Nike

Rennaï

RH

Rolex

Rudsak

Roche Bobois

Saint Laurent

Sandro

Sephora

Sports Experts

Swarovski

TAG Heuer

Tiffany & Co.

TimeVallée

Veronica Beard

Versace

Zara

About ROYALMOUNT

ROYALMOUNT is a new Montreal destination located in the heart of midtown, where connectivity, creativity, and sustainability meet and thrive. The district will be among the first 100% carbon-neutral mixed-use developments in the Americas, as well as the largest LEED Gold retail project in Canada. As of summer 2024, ROYALMOUNT will be accessible year-round from the De la Savane metro station via a climate-controlled enclosed Skybridge. Conceived by real estate development and management company, Carbonleo, ROYALMOUNT aims to bring the best brands, experiences, and offerings to Quebec. The first phase will consist of an 824,000 sq ft indoor and outdoor, two-level retail and lifestyle complex. lt will feature retailers, restaurants, experiential attractions, an elevated linear park as well as a 1.8-hectare urban park.

For more information on ROYALMOUNT, visit www.royalmount.com

SOURCE Royalmount

For press enquiries, please contact: Liam Johnson or Jay Shadwick, Camron Global, [email protected]