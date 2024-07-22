Unveiling PDO Excellence in "Premium European Products" Campaign

National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS) and Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC) spotlight PDO-designated gems and highlight Europe's commitment to preserving cultural heritage through exceptional quality and unique flavors

MONTREAL, July 22, 2024 /CNW/ -- The National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS) and the Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC) have launched the "Premium European Products" campaign to showcase and promote high-quality PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) products from Greece. This initiative aims to highlight the exceptional quality and unique characteristics of PDO-certified foods and beverages, emphasizing their strong ties to specific geographic regions and traditional production methods.

EU quality policies play a crucial role in safeguarding these products by protecting their names and ensuring they maintain their distinct qualities linked to their geographical origins. The EU's geographical indications system certifies that PDO products adhere to stringent standards throughout every stage of production, processing, and preparation, thereby preserving their authenticity and ensuring superior quality.

Among the PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) products highlighted in the campaign, each represents a pinnacle of quality and tradition. PDO Konservolia Rovion olives from central Greece are prized for their robustness and early harvest, boasting a crisp texture and distinctive olive oil aroma shaped by the region's microclimate. Meanwhile, PDO Konservolia Stylidas, cultivated in Fthiotida, thrives under a temperate Mediterranean climate, yielding olives renowned for their rich organoleptic profile and balanced nutrients due to integrated environmental management practices.

From the mountainous Aeghialia region comes PDO Korinthiaki Stafida Vostizza, celebrated since ancient times for its Corinthian Currant raisins. These raisins, known for their natural sweetness and used widely in Greek pastries and snacks, undergo meticulous sun-drying to ensure premium quality. Moving to the mountainous Kozani region, PDO Krokos Kozanis saffron stands out with its vivid color, floral aroma, and fine threads, harvested by local families as a testament to Greece's agricultural heritage and meticulous farming traditions.

PDO Graviera Kritis offers the most famous Cretan cheese that captivates with its firm texture, distinct aroma, and matured flavor derived from a blend of sheep and goat milk, all crafted without preservatives. Meanwhile, PDO Mastiha Chiou resin, exclusive to Southern Chios Island, holds deep cultural roots and is revered for its therapeutic properties and historical significance as the ancient world's first chewing gum.

Derived from PDO Mastiha, Mastiha oil is prized for its rare aroma and nutritional benefits, used in antiseptic creams and as a natural flavoring in foods, showcasing its antimicrobial properties. Embodying the essence of "liquid gold," PDO Viannos Irakliou Kritis olive oil from Crete and PDO Vorios Mylopotamos Rethymnis Kritis olive oil from Rethymno showcase the region's optimal climate and sustainable practices, resulting in oils of exceptional quality, fruity taste, and golden hues.

Lastly, PDO Messara Extra Virgin Olive Oil from Crete's Mesara region is renowned for its robust, fruity aroma and peppery taste, characteristic of the Koroneiki variety. Produced naturally without chemical intervention, it maintains low acidity levels and offers high nutritional value, perfect for enhancing Mediterranean cuisine. In contrast, PDO Kolymvari Chanion Kritis Extra Virgin Olive Oil from Chania, Crete, traces its origins back to the Minoan civilization and represents a pinnacle in olive oil production. Cold-pressed to preserve its distinct flavor and aroma, this PDO-certified oil is esteemed globally for its exceptional quality and nutritional richness, setting a benchmark in olive oil excellence worldwide.

The "Premium European Products" campaign not only celebrates these PDO treasures but also reinforces their economic and cultural significance in promoting rural livelihoods and sustainable agricultural practices throughout Europe. Consumers can trust PDO certification to guarantee the origin and quality of these exceptional products, ensuring a taste of tradition and excellence with every purchase.

For more information about the "Premium European Products" campaign and its associated programs, please visit https://premiumeuropeanproducts.eu/ .

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

About "PREMIUM EUROPEAN PRODUCTS" PROGRAM

The campaign: "Premium European Products: Better Knowledge, Better Choices" is co-funded by the European Union and managed by the National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS) and the Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC). It aims to promote exquisite added-value products in Canada, South Korea, and Malaysia, including PDO olive oils, table olives, dried grapes, saffron, hard cheese, gum, and gum oil from Greece, as well as dairy products, candied fruits, chocolates, confectionery, and salty snacks from Latvia. Spanning from 2024 to 2026, the program seeks to significantly elevate the profile of European products in these markets through a four-pronged approach: raising awareness, enhancing recognition among consumers, increasing consumption, and boosting exports to Canada, Malaysia, and South Korea.

The beneficiaries: The National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS), established by the Greek State Law, coordinates over 300 agricultural cooperatives across Greece, representing about 80% of the total turnover of such cooperatives. It focuses on rural and cooperative development, supports member activities domestically and internationally, issues opinions on agricultural matters, supervises cooperative promotion, and conducts educational activities. The Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC), established in 1995, represents Latvian milk producers and aims to protect their interests. It consists of 17 members producing approximately 80% of industrially produced milk in Latvia.

