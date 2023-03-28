UASHAT MAK MANI-UTENAM, QC, March 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Political leaders and Indigenous artists gathered in Montreal today to demand that the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) and cultural institutions in Quebec and Canada introduce a 5% minimum quota of Indigenous music content on commercial radio in Canada. This demand is based on the main recommendation of the Mémoire sur le contenu musical autochtone (Memorandum on Indigenous Musical Content), which was unveiled on this occasion and is the result of a public consultation on Indigenous music content conducted in the summer of 2022.

Present for this unveiling were Mike "Pelash" Mckenzie, Chief of Innu Takuaikan Uashat mak Mani-utenam, Ghislain Picard, Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador, Mathieu Mckenzie, Director of Public Relations and co-owner of Makusham Musique Inc. and Maten band member, and singer-songwriter Florent Vollant. In their presence, the reasons why a greater Indigenous music content is fundamental, not only for Indigenous artists but also to ensure the vitality and influence of the richness of Indigenous languages across Canada, were presented.

"94.83% of survey respondents believe that a percentage of Indigenous music content should be imposed on commercial radio stations in Quebec and Canada."

- Mémoire sur le contenu musical autochtone

For Chief Mike "Pelash" Mckenzie, "Indigenous music must take its rightful place on all broadcasting platforms, especially on commercial radio. Music is a universal language that contributes to creating ties between peoples and allows us to tell our story, by bringing our vision of the world to life. Across Canada, Indigenous musical artists are ambassadors of their Nations, and their work enriches Canadian society as a whole. Their art actively contributes to keeping our languages alive and perpetuating the millenial teachings of our Elders."

"Although the Indigenous music industry is booming in Canada, the presence of our artists in commercial radio remains an occasional occurence. The memorandum we are unveiling today demonstrates how endangered Indigenous languages truly are, and why their preservation is essential. In fact, it is a concern that is shared by the vast majority of survey respondents, whether Indigenous or non-Indigenous. Respondents generally agree that a 5% Indigenous music quota should be imposed on commercial radio stations. We therefore demand that, from now on, our music be allowed to shine and be heard across Canada," said Mathieu Mckenzie, Director of Public Relations and co-owner of Makusham Musique Inc.

Singer-songwriter Florent Vollant adds that "Our artists, our music and our songs should not threaten artists who sing in French or in English. Although this may be done unconsciously, since the 1990 Oka crisis commercial radio stations have sidelined Indigenous music. This form of segregation means that our artists are not being heard on air at all, which is quite deplorable. Our artists struggle to make themselves known and to live from their art. The CRTC has a duty to try and reverse the situation by imposing a quota for Indigenous-language music and Indigenous artists."

"In its Calls to Action, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada states that Indigenous languages are a fundamental and valued component of Canadian culture and society, and that there is an urgent need to preserve them. In this Decade of Indigenous languages and with over sixty Indigenous languages in Canada, it is high time that governments and the CRTC make a meaningful gesture of reconciliation by allowing Indigenous music and the artists behind it to be heard and appreciated by all Canadians", said Ghislain Picard, Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Québec-Labrador.

In the last few hours, the Mémoire sur le contenu musical autochtone was submitted to the CRTC, as well as to the government authorities of Quebec and Canada.

About Makusham Musique Inc.

Makusham Musique Inc. is a record label company located in Mani-utenam. At its heart are Nelly Jourdain, Mathieu Mckenzie, Kim Fontaine, and Florent Vollant. Makusham Musique contributes to the preservation of Indigenous languages by promoting Indigenous artists while respecting their cultural identities. Makusham Musique is affiliated with Studio Makusham, originally founded by Florent Vollant, an Innu songwriter and member of the iconic group Kashtin, and the recipient of numerous awards including the title of Compagnons des Arts et des Lettres du Québec, the Gold Medal of the Lieutenant-Governor of Quebec for his cultural, social and economic contribution to Quebec, the Governor General's Award, and Winner of the first Prix de l'ADISQ in the Indigenous Artist category in 2019.

